Looking back: Watching TV saves 8-year-old's life, and truck driver released from hospital after near-electrocution - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of July 14 to July 20 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

BLACKFOOT — A thief stole a widow’s wedding ring along with roughly $1.50, The Bingham County News reported on July 15, 1915.

The burglary happened at Mrs. W.H. Kestner’s home while she was gone between 9 and 10 p.m. The thief stole various items, including her wedding ring, a gold cross and chain, and about $1.50.

“Mrs. Kestner feels the loss of her wedding ring very keenly and would give a great deal for its return,” the article reads.

The intruder broke into the house through a screen window and left both the front and back doors open when he left.

The night before the robbery, Kestner noticed a man standing behind a tree in front of her house. The paper said she would have forgotten about that if she had not been the victim of a burglary.

“The burglar left no clue, but many think he was not a stranger to Blackfoot or the house he robbed,” the paper said.

1926-1950

DECLO — A man who suffered an injury from a firework was maybe going to lose the sight in his right eye, The Burley Herald reported on July 14, 1927.

Ben Schwaegler, of Declo, was involved in an accident that happened the day after the Fourth of July. A lit firecracker was placed inside an ink well and exploded. It’s not clear who put the firecracker inside, but the glass hit Schwaegler in the eye.

“For three days following the accident, no attention was paid to the accident on account of its apparent insignificance,” the article reads.

But on the fourth day, his eye became infected. He was taken to Burley where he met with an eye specialist, who said every effort was being made to save his eye.

“Lack of medical attention the first three days has complicated matters to such an extent that no great hopes are held out,” the paper mentioned.

1951-1975

BURLEY — An 8-year-old boy who didn’t know how to swim miraculously saved himself from drowning, The Burley Herald reported on July 17, 1958.

Dwight Parish, of Burley, along with his brother and a cousin, were lying down on a canal bridge near the Parish home, catching floating moss in the canal stream.

Parish fell off the bridge into the deep water, head first. Instead of panicking, the paper said Parish “gained his footing” at the bottom of the canal and “hopped along” with the current.

“He later told his parents that he’d seen this done on television,” the article reads.

Parish, who held his breath the entire time, managed to get to shore about 60 to 70 feet downstream from the bridge at a bend in the canal. That’s where his cousin, Scott Critchfield, was waiting to help him out of the water.

Critchfield said he could see Parish moving along under the water, and he followed on the canal bank, waiting for a chance to help.

Meanwhile, Parish’s younger brother, Warren Parish, had run home to tell his mother what happened. She immediately called the fire department. In a matter of moments, the fire department, police officers, members of the sheriff’s office and state police were all on the scene.

By the time first responders showed up though, Parish was already out of the water and “none the worse for his mishap.”

1976-2000

POCATELLO — A Pocatello School District truck driver who was nearly electrocuted was discharged from the hospital after spending almost two months there, the Idaho State Journal reported on July 16, 1976.

John L. Hawes, 52, and George Russell, 62, suffered extensive burns on their bodies when a water pipe they were loading onto a truck struck a high voltage power line. The accident happened behind the school district’s shop in May.

Hawes was listed in good condition and was expected to leave the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City on July 16. While in Salt Lake, Hawes also had a heart attack but apparently had recovered. Before being hospitalized, he had cardiac problems.

Eldon Page, school district director of buildings and grounds, told the Journal once Hawes returns home, he would still need to visit the hospital for periodic checks.

Russell’s condition was listed as fair.

“George Russell is still there and will be there for another month or so. He’s not healing as fast as Hawes did,” Page said. “Generally speaking, I think the two men are doing real well from what was expected in the beginning.”

Originally, Page noted, both men were expected to “lose their limbs” as a result of the electrical jolt they received. However, Hawes and Russell were able to walk with help of walkers.