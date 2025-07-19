Marshall Public Library partnering with local nonprofit for oral history event - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – The Marshall Public Library is excited to announce an upcoming oral history event designed to help residents begin their journey into family history and personal storytelling. The event will take place Tuesday, July 29 at 6 p.m. in the Library’s Community Room.

The Library will welcome Idahocemetery, a nonprofit organization based in Pocatello that specializes in assisting individuals with genealogy and preserving oral histories. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how to start a family tree, record and preserve family stories, and schedule future one-on-one sessions with Idahocemetery volunteers for personalized guidance.

“It’s never too early or too late to begin exploring your roots,” said Jack Garrett, Library Specialist at Marshall Public Library. “We’re proud to partner with Idahocemetery to offer this valuable resource to the community.”

IdahoCemetery is “a non-profit organization that is dedicated to providing memorial services for the improvement of communities, historical preservation, cemetery revitalization and family history research in the state of Idaho,” its website says.

The event is free and open to all ages. Whether you’re a beginner in genealogy or looking for ways to preserve cherished family memories, this event will provide the tools and support to get started.

For more information, contact Marshall Public Library at (208) 232-1263 or visit the website.