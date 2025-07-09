Pitching woes continue as Chukars fall in Great Falls - East Idaho News

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Not even ace Gary Grosjean is immune to Idaho Falls’ recent pitching struggles. After starting 7-0, Grosjean suffered his second loss in as many starts, Tuesday at Voyager Stadium.

Grosjean lasted 5-2/3 innings, surrendering a season high in hits (11) and a season high-matching nine runs as the Chukars (26-16) dropped their opener against the Voyagers (10-33) in Great Falls, Mont.

Following Tuesday’s loss, Idaho Falls’ team ERA is fourth-worst in the league, at 9.00, counteracting one of the Pioneer Baseball League’s most potent offenses. For comparison’s sake, the league-leading Oakland Ballers boats the top team ERA in the PBL, at 4.31.

As has been the case of late, the Chukars were undone by one crushing inning. This time, it was a six-run third inning that undid Grosjean (L, 7-2) and Idaho Falls. Still, as aces are want to do, he battled to get deeper into the game and eat innings that would have otherwise been saddled on the bullpen.

Nicolo Pinazzi entered the fray in relief of the ace with two down in the sixth, and immediately ended a threat, stranding a pair of Voyagers. But Great Falls knocked the righty reliever around a bit in the seventh, tagging him for three runs.

Steven Ordorica worked the eighth, holding the home team to one unearned run. But the damage had already been done.

The Chukar offense was led by three-hit performances from Spencer Rich, Gabriel Vasquez and Tyler Wyatt, who hammered his seventh homer of the season. Thomas McCaffrey added his fifth in a losing effort.

The Chukars and Voyagers will continued their six-game set Wednesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.

Current PBL standings

1. Oakland Ballers (33-10)

2. Missoula PaddleHeads (30-12)

3. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (28-14)

4. Idaho Falls Chukars (26-16)

5. Boise Hawks (26-17)

6. Ogden Raptors (23-18)

7. Rocky Mountain Vibes (21-12)

8. Grand Junction Jackalopes (18-24)

9. Billings Mustangs (16-27)

10. Glacier Range Riders (15-28)

11. Great Falls Voyagers (10-33)

12. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (8-33)