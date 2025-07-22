Rexburg man charged with possession of sexually exploitative material - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A Rexburg man has been arrested after Rexburg Police received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child pornography.

Kai Larsen Carpener, 22, is charged with one count of possession of sexually exploitative material.

Court documents say that on June 9, the Rexburg Police Department received a cyber tip that included an explicit video of two girls that had been shared via Snapchat on April 26.

Officers were allegedly able to use the IP address to track the account to Carpener’s apartment complex.

Documents state the cybertip that had been provided also included the name of the Snapchat account as well as the email address tied to it. Officers received a warrant and an administrative subpoena and were able to connect both accounts to Carpener.

Police say in court documents that Carpener agreed to come to the Rexburg Police Department to speak with officers. During the interview, Carpener allegedly admitted that both the Snapchat account and email account listed in the cybertip belonged to him. Additionally, Carpener admitted to being in possession of the video.

Carpener was booked in the Madison County Jail.

If found guilty, Carpener could serve up to 10 years in prison and pay a fine of up to $10,000.

Though Carpener has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.