Search and rescue saves person who broke leg in steep canyon - East Idaho News

ASHTON — Fremont County Search and Rescue helped save a hiker that broke their leg in the Robinson Creek Canyon on Sunday night.
According to a news release from Fremont County Search and Rescue, they were called to assist a person with a broken leg around 7:19 p.m. on Sunday. The person reportedly was in Robinson Creek Canyon, east of Ashton.
“The subject was located in a steep section of the canyon, making access and evacuation extremely difficult,” says the release. “EMS and SAR personnel navigated the rugged terrain to reach the injured individual and provided on-site stabilization of the leg injury.”
Due to the depth and vertical nature of the canyon, a high-line rope system was used to rescue to safely extract the person from the canyon floor.
“Once the individual was secured at the top of the canyon, they were transferred to an awaiting ambulance and transported to a medical facility for further care,” says the release. “FCSAR would also like to thank Fremont County EMS, Fremont County Emergency Management, the Air Idaho flight crew, and bystanders for their assistance with this physically demanding rescue.”
Safety reminders
Fremont County Search and Rescue reminds outdoor enthusiasts that the landscape “offers breathtaking outdoor experiences year-round—but with beauty comes responsibility.”
If you decide to explore the great outdoors, here are some tips to keep yourself and others safe:
- Know Your Surroundings: No matter the season, stay alert during activities like snowmobiling, hunting, fishing,
camping, boating, ATVing, trail riding, biking, or hiking. The county’s rugged terrain—full of canyons, hills, and
ravines—can be disorienting even for seasoned adventurers. Note landmarks that could help rescuers find you if
needed.
- Be properly equipped: Always dress for the weather and bring essential gear, including safety and survival supplies
suited to your activity.
- Respect the water: Fremont County has 32 square miles of waterways—lakes, rivers, streams, ponds, and canals—
that can turn treacherous without warning. Stay alert and cautious near any body of water.
- Snowmobile safely: Mountain terrain can be deceiving. It’s easy to get stranded in a ravine or avalanche-prone area.
Stay with your group and check avalanche warnings before heading out.
- Use tech wisely: Bring your GPS, cell phone, or FRS/GMRS radio—but don’t rely on them alone. Reception may fail
when you need it most. Know the local emergency channel and ensure everyone in your group is using the same
frequency.
- Plan ahead and share your itinerary: Know where you’re going and avoid venturing out solo if possible. Tell someone
your exact route and expected return time—do not change your plan without notifying someone.
- If Trouble arises, stay put: Should you get lost or face danger, stop moving. Observe your surroundings and make
note of nearby landmarks. Only continue if staying put becomes more dangerous. Moving farther can complicate
rescue efforts and increase risk.
- Check avalanche conditions: Before heading into the backcountry during winter, visit (http://www.mtavalanche.com/current) for up-to-date avalanche
forecasts and safety information.