Search and rescue saves person who broke leg in steep canyon - East Idaho News

ASHTON — Fremont County Search and Rescue helped save a hiker that broke their leg in the Robinson Creek Canyon on Sunday night.

According to a news release from Fremont County Search and Rescue, they were called to assist a person with a broken leg around 7:19 p.m. on Sunday. The person reportedly was in Robinson Creek Canyon, east of Ashton.

“The subject was located in a steep section of the canyon, making access and evacuation extremely difficult,” says the release. “EMS and SAR personnel navigated the rugged terrain to reach the injured individual and provided on-site stabilization of the leg injury.”

Due to the depth and vertical nature of the canyon, a high-line rope system was used to rescue to safely extract the person from the canyon floor.

“Once the individual was secured at the top of the canyon, they were transferred to an awaiting ambulance and transported to a medical facility for further care,” says the release. “FCSAR would also like to thank Fremont County EMS, Fremont County Emergency Management, the Air Idaho flight crew, and bystanders for their assistance with this physically demanding rescue.”

Safety reminders

Fremont County Search and Rescue reminds outdoor enthusiasts that the landscape “offers breathtaking outdoor experiences year-round—but with beauty comes responsibility.”

If you decide to explore the great outdoors, here are some tips to keep yourself and others safe: