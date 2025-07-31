Two arrested after allegedly firing multiple times inside home, claiming unwanted people were there - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man and a woman from Pocatello were arrested on July 13 after they allegedly fired multiple rounds inside a home because they believed unwanted people were there.

Jerica Ann Hall, 31, was charged with felony unlawful discharge at a house and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. She was also charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule IV or V controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and a felony weapons enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon.

Brian Stuart Wilcken, 37, received the same charges as Hall, excluding the weapons enhancement, and was also charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer.

If Wilcken is found guilty, he faces up to 42 years in prison, and Hall faces a possible sentence of 32 years, with an additional 15 years per the enhancement charge.

According to court documents, Hall had contacted Pocatello Police on July 13 around 3:30 a.m. and told dispatch, “Do not respond to me. Shots have been fired. Come quick.”

Officers responded to the call from the 2000 block of Horizon Drive as an active shooter situation.

They said they heard gunshots coming from the home and noticed windows and the siding had bullet holes in them.

When two officers began to approach, they heard shots being fired and whizzing noises go past their heads, which caused SWAT to be activated as the officers feared being shot.

Upon the arrival of SWAT, officers said they heard more shots being fired from within as they tried to contact Hall and Wilcken.

Once the officers began to negotiate with them, the pair said someone inside the home had been shot, and due to this, SWAT made entry.

Authorities didn’t find anyone hurt inside, but they did find multiple guns, shell casings, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Hall and Wilcken were interviewed at the Pocatello Police Department.

Hall said she believed there were unwanted people in her home. She allegedly admitted to shooting a shotgun at least three times.

Hall told detectives that she and Wilcken, who shot once with a handgun, fired at the front window to let her neighbors know something was wrong.

The document states Hall shot her shotgun twice more at people she had believed were inside. Wilcken also confirmed what Hall had said, but said a man named James had aimed a shotgun at him. Wilcken later said he used the same shotgun to shoot out the front window, according to police.

Both were later arrested after their interviews with detectives.

The document doesn’t state how many guns were found, but the number was listed as “several.” Officers said they also found marijuana, methamphetamine, mushrooms and fentanyl.

Wilcken is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Aaron Thompson for a preliminary hearing at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 13. Hall is scheduled for her arraignment before District Judge Javier Gabiola at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 4.

Though Hall and Wilcken have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.