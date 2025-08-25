Ashton deputies looking for suspect who ran from traffic stop and allegedly started a grain field fire - East Idaho News

ASHTON — Deputies are looking for a man who ran from a traffic stop but crashed, and reportedly caused a grain field fire.

According to Chief Deputy Cody Gudmunson with the Fremont County Sheriff’s office, deputies are currently looking for a suspect who fled a traffic stop Monday morning on his motorcycle but crashed nearby.

Gudmunson says the man ran from the motorcycle, but the crash reportedly caused a grain field fire.

The fire is approximately 3 miles west of Ashton, but the size is not clear.

Many locals received text messages from the City of Ashton, reminding citizens to stay vigilant and lock their car doors until the suspect is detained. Police say the suspect is not known to be dangerous.

If you have any information about the suspect’s whereabouts, please call the Fremont County Sheriff’s office at (208) 624-4482.