Boise State football scrimmage: QB2 battle, big moments and transfers impress - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Boise State football held its first scrimmage of fall camp Thursday afternoon, giving head coach Spencer Danielson and his staff valuable insight as the Broncos’ depth chart comes into focus.

The scrimmage took place exactly three weeks before the Broncos’ season opener on the road against South Florida. Boise State has one week left of fall camp — and one final scrimmage next week.

From the continued competition for QB2 to impressive performances from some freshmen and transfers, here’s what to know from the first scrimmage of fall camp.

Stats for Thursday’s scrimmage were not provided.

Offense and defense trade wins

The Boise State offense may have lost one of the best players in college football from last season, but that isn’t stopping the group from embarking on 98-yard drives. Danielson mentioned the drive as a highlight from Thursday’s scrimmage, which was significantly helped by a chunk play from redshirt junior wide receiver Chris Marshall.

“The offense had some good drives. Defense did a really good job in the red zone, held our offense to a field goal a lot of times,” Danielson said. “… Some really good tackles on film, which we know is something as a team we need to grow in. Some missed tackles on film. Good job by our offense breaking tackles. So today was back and forth.”

The Boise State defense has struggled with limiting explosive plays over the last two seasons, which Danielson defines as 12 yards or more for a running play, or at least 16 yards for a passing play. He said the defense did a good job in limiting those plays on Thursday, with the bigger issues coming from running backs Sire Gaines and Malik Sherrod managing to break tackles due to bad leverage from the defense.

“There was some really good communication in pursuit by the defense to eliminate explosive plays,” Danielson said. “And then there are explosive plays on offense through protection.”

Some other key highlights from Thursday included the sole interception of the day by redshirt sophomore safety Derek Ganter, an impressive catch from Marshall in a backed-up situation, and a crucial open-field tackle from junior safety Ty Benefield.

QB2 competition still open

Redshirt junior Maddux Madsen is the Broncos’ starter at quarterback, but the competition to be his backup is still open. Redshirt freshman Kaleb Annett and redshirt sophomore Max Cutforth are the two quarterbacks vying for the spot.

“Max Cutforth played really well today. Caleb Annett is doing a good job in fall camp,” Danielson told reporters following Thursday’s scrimmage. “I would say today, Max played really well, but we’re going to continue to compete for the QB2 spot all the way through fall camp.”

Both quarterbacks saw action in Boise State’s spring game in April. Cutforth went 2-for-5 for 19 yards in the spring game, while Annett was 6-for-10 for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Underclassmen and transfers impress

Boise State’s mostly veteran lineup in 2025 leaves little room for underclassmen to butt in, but a few are making a case for themselves this fall camp. Danielson said he has been really impressed with freshman wide receivers Quinton Brown and Qumonte “Cash” Williams, with Brown having a few big catches on Thursday. Brown in particular has turned heads this summer, with Madsen calling him a “stud” while offensive coordinator Nate Potter said he loved Brown’s work ethic, maturity and speed.

Danielson also highlighted freshman wide receiver Kamryn Jones and sophomore wideout Cam Bates. On the defensive side, Danielson singled out freshman edge rusher Bol Bol and freshman linebacker Syncere Brackett-Lambey. Danielson said Bol Bol has had about eight sacks during fall camp, including one in Thursday’s scrimmage.

“(Bol) is growing a lot. I’m really excited where his development is going,” Danielson said. “Syncere Brackett, as a true freshman linebacker, flies around physically. He’s going to be on special teams this year and do some good things.”

Danielson said he was also enjoying the battle at nickel between redshirt senior Davon Banks, who had a sack on a blitz play, and Notre Dame redshirt junior transfer Jaden Mickey.

The defensive line, which entered 2025 with the least experience of any position group, also has been bolstered thanks to transfers. Redshirt seniors Dion Washington (Hawai’i) and Keanu Mailoto (Arizona), and redshirt junior David Latu (BYU), have impressed on the interior, while redshirt junior edge rusher Sterling Lane could also provide the Broncos with better tackling in 2025.

“Dion Washington has been taking a lot of reps and doing a good job, very athletic, but is growing even in the physicality with which he plays,” Danielson said. “Keanu has really shown something; he had one of his best practices two days ago in our short-yardage goal line. And the big thing for him is that he is very athletic, but really needs to grow in his physicality at the point of attack.”