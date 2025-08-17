Candidates to begin filing Monday for Nov. 4 municipal elections - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The candidate filing period – Aug. 18 to Aug. 29 – for this year’s municipal elections is upon us. Voters will soon know who’s running for mayor and city council in cities around the region.

Candidates wishing to have their name on the Nov. 4 ballot can begin registering on Monday, Aug. 18, and must register no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29.

Voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 4, casting ballots from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. According to state officials, voters are encouraged to confirm their polling location using the Vote Idaho polling place lookup tool at VoteIdaho.gov.

Idaho Falls (Bonneville)

In Idaho Falls, residents interested in public office will have four opportunities available: Mayor and three City Council Seats, 2, 4 and 6, each carrying a four-year term. Qualifying candidates must live within the city boundaries, running at large rather than in individual districts within the city.

For more information or questions about the Idaho Falls municipal election process or filing procedures, view the Municipal Election page on the City’s website or contact the Idaho Falls City Clerk’s Office at 208-612-8415.

The city also has a City Council Candidate Guide available online.

Ammon (Bonneville)

Open seats in Ammon include the Mayor’s seat and three council member seats in Districts 2, 4, and 6. Council members serve at large in Ammon and can live anywhere within the city boundaries.

Pocatello (Bannock)

Candidates for mayor and Council Seats 4, 5, and 6 will be elected on Nov. 4. Candidates must live anywhere within the city and represent residents at large, rather than in specified districts.

Rexburg (Madison)

Voters in Rexburg will vote on three council seats now occupied by Mikel Walker, Robert Chambers and Colin Erickson. The mayor is not up for re-election this term.

Additionally, Rexburg is expected to have a general obligation bond on the ballot to build a new police station.

Sugar City (Madison)

Candidates for two seats on the Sugar City Council will be elected in November. Catherine Neilson and Carter Stanford currently hold those seats. In Sugar City, council members run at large rather than by individual districts.

Rigby (Jefferson)

In Rigby, the mayor’s seat is open, as are three seats on the City Council. Specifically, the council seats occupied by Alex Espinosa, Becky Harrison and Mike Wilder are contested in the coming election.

St. Anthony (Fremont)

In St. Anthony, contested seats include those for mayor and three council members. Council members serve at large so candidates can live anywhere within the city boundaries.

Driggs (Teton)

The mayor’s seat, currently occupied by August Christensen, and two council seats, held by Jennifer Bragg and Jason Popiilsky, are contested in Driggs. Two other council seats will be open for election in 2027.

Chubbuck (Bannock)

The mayor’s seat and two council member seats are open to candidates. All open seats are for four-year terms.

Blackfoot (Bingham)

Check back for details in this race.

American Falls (Power)

Check back for details in this race.