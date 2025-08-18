Charter commission approves sports school, hires new director - East Idaho News

NAMPA (Idaho Ed News) — Idaho could get its first sports-focused school in the fall of 2026, but the school’s leaders have financial and facilities hurdles to clear before the charter school opens.

The Idaho Public Charter School Commission conditionally approved Brabeion Academy for a three-year term Thursday under a new innovation charter law passed last year. It’s the first approval under the new law.

The school will operate under a variety of unique concepts, including hybrid virtual instruction, occasional gender segregation and an athletic focus. The school would open with grades K-8 in the first year then add one grade per following year. The school would be located in Nampa, but has yet to secure a location.

The lack of a building, unrealistic enrollment estimates, and a lack of a specific transportation plan were concerns for the commissioners and led to conditions to be met throughout the year in order to open.

A school of sport

Brabeion (bruh-BYE-on) was founded by the controversial former state legislator, Branden Durst.

While Durst had previously said on social media he hoped to open a religious charter school, challenging state law that public schools must be non-sectarian, his proposal for Brabeion did not include religion.

The school has a variety of unique programs, Durst said. The most prominent is a focus on athletics with at least an hour of physical education daily. He, along with the school’s board, presented their proposal to the commission Thursday.

The school will operate on a cohort model with up to 60 students per grade under the supervision of one teacher. Those 60 students would be split into two cohorts of 30 with an aide assigned to each cohort.

Students in grades K-6 would then attend school every other day, with the option on off days to learn at home or come into school for virtual instruction, supported by the aide. There will also be master teachers to support instruction.

Durst likened the approach to a college course with one professor who oversees multiple course sections with the support of a teaching assistant, who does much of the grading and delivers some instruction.

Commissioners expressed concern over the number of students each teacher ultimately oversees, especially in grades K-3 when reading is a key fundamental skill.

“I’m just trying to work this out through my mind about how we’re able to maintain a focus on K-3 reading and an introduction to mathematics with those kind of numbers,” Commissioner Pete Koehler said.

Durst argued that parental support is key to learning and more time at home helps with that. He also said that many young students aren’t ready to be in school full time.

“Younger children often struggle to uncleave from their parents,” Durst said.

He said in traditional schools there aren’t five full days of new instruction and that remediation or reteaching take up much of the school day. The virtual days allow for that reteaching to be done by an aide or at home by parents. Students who struggle on the bi-monthly assessments will be required to attend school in-person on those off days to receive direct instruction from aides or a master teacher, he said.

In the cohorts, there will be some gender separation to meet student needs.

“We’re going to split kids out not to discriminate but to enhance where their strengths and their needs are and how girls learn differently than boys do in a lot of things,” said Julie Dillehay, a board member, longtime educator and Durst’s mother.

The board was questioned about gender separation and complying with federal law. Durst said they would consult an attorney and follow all federal guidelines.

The commissioners had no questions about the sports concept. Their largest concerns were financial. The school has yet to secure a building. Durst said they needed a charter to finalize the process. Donors and the property’s owners are cautious to engage without charter authorization, he said.

Durst and the board’s first choice is the former Macy’s at 1406 N. Galleria Drive in Nampa. The school also has yet to secure donations to cover start up costs.

“We have to get authorized and then all the other ducks will fall in a row,” Durst said.

Commissioner Wally Hedrick said he thought the schools’ enrollment estimate of 475 students the first year was optimistic and asked how Durst reached that number.

Durst said he thinks the Hillsdale affiliation, growth in Kuna and Vallivue districts, and a growing lack of trust in traditional public schools will send students to Brabeion.

Hedrick said he still thought the projections were “unrealistic.”

Commissioner Paul Amador asked if Durst had any research, beyond anecdotes, to show the combination of these strategies would be effective.

“We know all of these things in isolation provide better outcomes,” Durst said in response. “We’re trying something new, we recognize that it may not work, that’s a possibility, we believe it will and that’s why we’re asking for conditional approval.”

Interim director of the commission and executive director of the State Board of Education, Jennifer White told Ed News the shorter authorization generally helps limit long-term risk while allowing for innovation.

“Idaho Code allows innovative charters to be approved for a shorter term to test their approach before committing to a six-year charter,” said White. “This shorter window provides time for the school to demonstrate the viability of their innovative or novel approach while ensuring the school meets enrollment, financial, and operational conditions that support extended state investment.”

Ultimately, the commission unanimously approved the three-year authorization with five conditions.