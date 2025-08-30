Chukars drop opener of massive series with Raptors - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Chukars lost their series opener with the Ogden Raptors at Melaleuca Field, and now hold a slim one-game advantage in the PBL playoff race.

Idaho Falls (49-38, 22-18) opened the three-game weekend series against its closest playoff challengers with a chance to seize a commanding lead in the race. Now, they will need a win in the final two games this weekend to finish the series with a lead of any kind, following Friday’s 8-7 loss.

With another win, Ogden (48-39, 22-18) would match the Chukars’ record — and with a sweep would surge into the top spot in the race for the third of four playoff spots with one week remaining in the regular season.

Starter Connor Harrison (L, 7-8) battled through 5 innings, keeping his team in the game. But a trio of errors behind him led to four unearned runs.

Harrison finished his outing with 10 hits and eight runs (four earned) allowed.

The bullpen, though, continued the fight, holding the Raptors scoreless on two hits over the final four frames, striking out five along the way.

Offensively, the Chukars could not reproduce its outburst from Thursday night’s 23-7 victory over the Boise Hawks.

Jacob Jablonski and Tyler Wyatt accounted for four of Idaho Falls’ eight hits, with two hits apiece. Jablonski added two runs and two RBIs, while hammering his 16th homer of the season. Wyatt scored a pair of runs.

The same two teams will continue their fight for playoff positioning Saturday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

PBL second-half standings

1. Oakland Ballers (30-9)

2. Missoula PaddleHeads (27-13)

T3. Billings Mustangs (22-18)

T3. Idaho Falls Chukars (22-18)

T3. Ogden Raptors (22-18)

6. Rocky Mountain Vibes (20-19)

7. Glacier Range Riders (18-21)

T8. Great Falls Voyagers (17-22)

T8. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (17-22)

T10. Boise Hawks (15-25)

T10. Grand Junction Jackalopes (15-25)

12. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (12-27)