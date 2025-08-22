Community rallies to raise $75K for treatment that could save teenager fighting cancer - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Community members are coming together to raise $75,000 for a treatment that could save the life of a local teenager battling cancer.

Tanner Scoresby, 18, was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, earlier this year. Leisle Rose, a family friend, told EastIdahoNews.com that initially, Tanner’s prognosis was good and he was told the cancer was treatable. But after five months of chemotherapy, it was discovered the mass on his heart and lungs hadn’t shrunk at all.

“It was devastating,” Rose said. “(Doctors) said we’ve done this treatment thousands of times in the last 20 years and it only hasn’t been successful on four to five people.”

Tanner underwent five days of intense chemotherapy (a different treatment than what he received over the five months) and later, radiation, but both treatments were unsuccessful.

Tanner Scoresby with his friends the day he graduated from high school. | Courtesy photo

Tanner is now being discharged from Primary Children’s Hospital in Utah and his family is being told it’s time to start hospice care. However, the Scoresby’s are denying hospice care and holding out hope that a treatment in Arizona will save their son.

Keith Brown, Tanner’s friend, said the treatment is a stem cell treatment that is a three-week program. After the three weeks are over, Brown said Tanner will return to Idaho Falls and be monitored.

“It’s a treatment that people who have Tanner’s type of cancer, that chemo hasn’t been successful for, this has worked,” Rose stated. “So we’re just praying.”

Insurance does not cover the treatment. Fundraising efforts are underway to quickly raise $75,000 to help Tanner receive this treatment once he arrives in Arizona. He will leave this weekend.

“There is not a minute to waste right now because the mass is growing,” Rose said. “They’ve almost lost him three times.”

Brown, along with Tanner’s other friends, Bowen Rose and Mason Turville, created a website where people can learn more about Tanner’s story and make donations to help him and his family.

“He’s a role model. … He’s genuine and kind. He stays optimistic through everything (and is) somebody that you want to surround yourself with. He has such a kind heart,” Turville explained about Tanner. “I can’t imagine going through what he’s going through. He’s so strong.”

Tanner Scoresby in the hospital with his friends by his bedside. | Courtesy photo

Monetary donations can be made via Venmo directly to Tanner’s parents Devin and Missy. Click here to Venmo @missy-scoresby.

Tanner’s friends created T-ROOK shirts and put together discount cards to local businesses that can be purchased on the website with funds going to the Scoresbys. Click here to purchase.

“The night that I found out he needed $75,000, I didn’t sleep. I was trying to figure out ways to help,” Brown recalled. “Seeing all this happen with everybody posting (online) and donations coming in, it’s making it a lot easier for me.”

Brown, Bowen Rose and Turville have been touched by the outpouring of love and support from the community to their friend and his family.

“They’re the type of people that if it were any of us in this same situation that they’re in right now, they’d do the same for us,” Bowen Rose mentioned.

The Scoresbys also expressed their gratitude for the community helping their family during this difficult time.

“I can’t really explain how I am feeling right now. The heaviness and heartache are front and center but the gratitude and thankfulness are almost overriding it. It’s all overwhelming,” Missy Scoresby said in a statement shared with EastIdahoNews.com. “You all are angels in our lives. I’ll never be able to adequately express my gratitude.”

To follow Tanner’s cancer journey and donate, click here.