How to recover from a concussion - East Idaho News

What is a concussion?

A concussion is more than just a bump to the head; it involves complex physiological changes in the brain. At its core, a concussion triggers:

An inflammatory response: The brain is much more than a bundle of nerves; rather, it is loaded with immune system called microglia and astrocytes. The immune cells react to the injury, get ‘turned on,’ and lead to swelling and inflammation.

A hypoxia response: Blood flow can be temporarily disrupted to the brain. This can lead to a localized reduction in oxygen supply to brain tissue.

Blood flow can be temporarily disrupted to the brain. This can lead to a localized reduction in oxygen supply to brain tissue. Metabolism/energy production issues: The issues noted above change the brain’s energy demands, and the brain’s ability to produce energy efficiently become compromised, leading to a “brain energy crisis.” It is the brain energy crisis that leads to brain fog, persistent headaches, dizziness, balance issues, fatigue, light and sound sensitivity, and a desire to sit in a dark room and do nothing.

Correcting these underlying physiological disturbances is paramount for healing.

What are common symptoms of a concussion?

Not every head injury results in a concussion. Concussion symptoms can vary widely from person to person, but often include:

Headache

Dizziness or balance problems

Nausea or vomiting

Sensitivity to light or sound

Feeling foggy or “slowed down”

Difficulty concentrating or remembering

Fatigue or low energy

Irritability or emotional changes

Sleep disturbances (sleeping more or less than usual, trouble falling asleep)

How to heal from a concussion?

Successful recovery from a concussion significantly depends on a proactive healing mindset. This involves cultivating self-awareness to recognize symptoms and triggers, fostering resilience to navigate the ups and downs of recovery, and developing the ability to manage stress and setbacks. A positive, patient, and persistent approach can greatly influence an individual’s healing trajectory. The following steps will help make a difference.

Optimize Sleep – Sleep is a critical restorative process for the brain. Consistency and quality of sleep are paramount for concussion recovery. Establishing a regular sleep schedule, creating a conducive sleep environment, and addressing any sleep disturbances (like sleep apnea, persistent insomnia, or fragmented sleep) can support the brain's repair mechanisms.

Calm Systemic Inflammation –Concussions can exacerbate or be exacerbated by systemic inflammation throughout the body. Addressing sources of inflammation is crucial. This includes focusing on:

GI tract health: The gut-brain axis plays a significant role in inflammation. Healing gut dysfunction can reduce systemic inflammatory load.

Dental health: Oral infections or inflammation can contribute to overall systemic inflammation.

Social habits: Alcohol and high sugar diets are inflammatory and will slow concussion recovery. Take a break from alcohol and adopt a diet of whole, non-processed foods.

Diet: Diet is a powerful tool to manage inflammation, which is why I’ve included it as its own focus area below.

Optimize Hormones – Hormonal balance is vital for brain function and recovery. Following a concussion, it's important to assess and, if necessary, optimize levels of key hormones that support brain health and repair. The approach to hormone optimization depends on your hormone health at the time of the concussion (regular menstruation, perimenopause or menopausal status, low testosterone levels, history of partial or total hysterectomy, etc.). Balancing hormones may include a discussion about:

Estradiol

Progesterone

Testosterone

DHEA-s

Pregnenolone

Cortisol (ensuring healthy diurnal rhythm)

Potentially even growth hormone, depending on individual assessment.

Change to an Anti-inflammatory Diet – Nutrition is a cornerstone of recovery. Shifting to an anti-inflammatory diet can significantly support brain healing by reducing oxidative stress and inflammation. This diet emphasizes:

Whole, unprocessed foods: Prioritizing fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Clean, non-processed proteins: Opting for lean meats, poultry, fish, and plant-based protein sources.

Healthy fats: Including avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids (FA): Essential for brain cell structure and reducing inflammation.

Use Supplements – Certain supplements can provide targeted support for brain healing and function. Evidence supports the use of:

Creatine: May help with energy metabolism in the brain.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids: As mentioned, crucial for neuroinflammation and cell membrane health.

Thiamine (Vitamin B1) and other B-Vitamins: Vital for energy production in the brain; deficiency can worsen symptoms.

Magnesium: Supports nerve function, reduces inflammation, and can aid in sleep.

Exercise – Gone are the days when prolonged rest is recommended in a concussion recovery program. Gradual and carefully managed exercise is beneficial for concussion recovery. The key is to incorporate exercise that remains below the individual’s symptom induction threshold. This means engaging in physical activity without worsening concussion symptoms. Supervised, progressive exercise can improve blood flow to the brain, reduce symptoms, and enhance cognitive function. Want to learn more? Google the Buffalo Concussion Treadmill Test that was established at the University of Buffalo.

Correct Neck Dysfunction – Whiplash-type injuries often accompany concussions, leading to neck dysfunction that can perpetuate symptoms. Addressing neck discomfort is crucial, especially when persistent headaches are a lingering symptom. Consider the following:

Manual therapy: Techniques to restore joint mobility and reduce muscle tension.

Dry needling/Acupuncture: May help relieve muscle pain and dysfunction, and can change the feedback from the neck to the brain that may calm or exacerbate symptoms.

Tools like Top Spin 360 or NeckCare:Can be used under guidance to improve neck strength and proprioception.

Correct Vision and Balance Deficits – Concussions frequently result in visual and vestibular, commonly known as balance, impairments. Comprehensive assessment and targeted therapy are essential:

VOMS assessment (Vestibular/Ocular Motor Screening): Helps identify specific deficits.

Convergence exercises: To improve eye teaming and focus.

Saccades exercises: To improve rapid eye movements between two points.

VOR (Vestibulo-Ocular Reflex) training: To stabilize vision during head movements.

VMS (Visual Motion Sensitivity) desensitization: To reduce discomfort from visual motion.

Balance training: To improve stability and reduce dizziness.

Brock string and proprioceptive therapy: To enhance eye-hand coordination and body awareness.

Given the multi-systemic nature of concussion and its varied symptoms, a coherent and organized treatment plan is of utmost importance. Concussion symptoms that last longer than 14 days may suggest a higher risk of a prolonged recovery. A fragmented approach that addresses only one or two symptoms in isolation is often insufficient.

A well-coordinated plan, ideally developed by a healthcare professional experienced in concussion management, ensures all contributing factors are considered and addressed systematically. When a systematic approach is embraced, clients find resolution of their concussion symptoms. This integrated approach fosters synergistic recovery, moving beyond symptom management to truly promote neural repair and restoration of function.

