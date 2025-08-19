Idaho gas prices in flux this week - East Idaho News

BOISE – It’s been a topsy-turvy week at Idaho gas pumps, and more bumps could be on the way.

According to AAA, Monday’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel in the Gem State is $3.51, which is two cents less than a week ago, four cents more than a month ago, and eight cents less than a year ago. Prices in the Boise area were up two cents but fell in other parts of the state.

The national average currently sits at $3.13 per gallon, the same as a week ago, but two cents less than a month ago and 28 cents less than a year ago. Idaho spent another week in 7th place for the most expensive fuel.

“Obviously, the Treasure Valley drives a lot of gasoline demand in our state. Whether people are commuting or simply passing through, it’s busy out there,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “This week’s hotspots and cooldowns for gas prices could bounce around depending on how eager families are to get in one last summer vacation.”

AAA notes that with record Memorial Day and 4th of July travel this year, Labor Day weekend may approach or even beat previous travel records for the holiday.

“U.S. refineries are maintaining steady production, and crude oil prices have dropped. Both are helpful,” Conde said. “If the trend continues, we could see a little relief when we stop to fill up this week. If demand surges, we could see some upward pressure. It might be very touch and go.”

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices, as of Aug. 18:

Boise – $3.62 (up 2 cents)

Coeur d’Alene – $3.38 (up 2.5 cents)

Franklin – $3.37 (down 2 cents)

Idaho Falls – $3.39 (down 3 cents)

Lewiston – $3.36 (down 2 cents)

Pocatello – $3.48 (up 1.5 cents)

Rexburg – $3.47 (same as a week before)

Twin Falls – $3.51 (down 4 cents)