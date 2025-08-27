Idaho State University's 'Prepare to Roar' a success once again - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — For the fourth straight year, Idaho State University’s “Prepare To Roar” campaign set fundraising records.

The campaign “smashed expectations” in raising more than $1.3 million from hundreds of separate donations, well beyond the target amount of $800,000, according to a news release from the ISU Athletics Department.

“Building championship-caliber programs is such hard work, and requires tremendous resources,” Athletics Director Pauline Thiros says in the release. “Our Bengal Family is coming through to share in that work, and to provide those resources. It is extremely meaningful because it is a clear message that we are not in it alone. Every ‘W’ and every accolade, every championship, belongs to Bengal Nation and is even more special because we all made it happen together. We all invested. We all care so much. We all genuinely love our Bengals. We could not be more grateful for this unique and resounding level of support.”

Funds raised through the campaign efforts will go to nutrition, academic support, scholarships, facility upgrades and sports performance resources for the university’s hundreds of student-athletes across all sports.

The 2025 Prepare To Roar campaign surpassed last year’s total by nearly $500,000 and eclipsed the $1 million threshold for the first time. It also saw in a massive uptick in its number of donors: “A clear reflection of Bengal Nation’s rising momentum and collective belief in what’s being built at Idaho State,” the release says.

“This campaign has been nothing short of extraordinary,” Crew Keller, Senior Associate Athletic Director for Development and External Relation, says in the release. “What we witnessed was a surge of belief — belief in our student-athletes, our coaches and the future we’re building together at Idaho State. These record-setting numbers represent more than dollars — they represent heart, passion and a deep-rooted commitment to excellence. I’m incredibly grateful to every single donor who stood up and said, ‘I believe in Bengal Athletics.’ Your impact will be felt every day in locker rooms, classrooms and competition venues across campus.”

For more information about the funds raised or to donate, go to the Prepare To Roar website — here.