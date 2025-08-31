International Overdose Awareness Day candlelight vigil set for Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A community Candlelight Vigil will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 31, in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day.

The vigil will take place at the Greenbelt Stage Pavilion, near Memorial between D and E streets.

Organized and facilitated by Brick House Recovery in collaboration with Center for Hope and Eastern Idaho Public Health, the gathering will honor the lives lost to overdose, support families affected, and raise awareness about prevention and recovery resources in eastern Idaho, according to event organizers.

“Overdose continues to affect families across our state and our nation,” said Jason Coombs, an overdose survivor and founder of Brick House Recovery. “This vigil is an opportunity for the community to come together, honor those we’ve lost to this disease, and strengthen our commitment to extend our hands a little further to help those in our community suffering with substance use disorder.”

Candles will be provided at the event, and attendees are encouraged to invite family, friends and neighbors to participate.

The event is hosted in collaboration with Brick House Recovery, Center for Hope and Eastern Idaho Public Health. For more information, call 208-607-8395.