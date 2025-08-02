Jeep and motorhome destroyed after catching fire near Malad - East Idaho News

MALAD – Two people safely escaped a vehicle fire along Interstate 15 near Malad Friday afternoon.

It happened about 2:45 at mile post 7, according to Oneida County Sheriff Doug Williams.

In an email to EastIdahoNews.com Saturday, Williams says a driver, whose name he didn’t specify, and a passenger, were traveling along I-15 in a 2018 Entegra Odyssey Motorhome pulling a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Somehow, the Jeep caught fire. The pair tried to detach it from the trailer but were unsuccessful. The blaze quickly spread to the Jeep and started a grass fire on the east side of I-15.

The Malad Fire Department put it out within minutes of arriving.

Both people made it out without injury, but the jeep and the trailer were destroyed.

There was no significant impact to traffic.

Courtesy photo