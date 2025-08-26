KISU faces uncertain future as CPB cuts threaten ISU athletics on the air - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — For decades, the crackle of KISU-FM has carried Idaho State University athletics across East Idaho and beyond. From football Saturdays to midweek volleyball matches, the station’s broadcasts have been a steady voice for Bengal sports. Now, that voice is in danger of going silent.

KISU is among the public radio stations nationwide facing the loss of funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The cuts come as part of larger reductions to CPB’s budget, and for KISU, the stakes could not be higher.

Station manager Jamon Anderson said the broadcasts are a point of pride not just for ISU, but also for the station’s identity.

“Although many universities own and operate non-commercial radio stations, KISU stands out as one of the few public radio stations nationwide that airs live athletics broadcasts,” Anderson said. “That legacy is an important part of our commitment to airing ISU Athletics on KISU.”

The broadcasts stretch back more than 20 years. Early on, KISU focused on women’s athletics — basketball, volleyball, soccer and softball, providing rare coverage for teams that often struggled to find airtime. In 2020, the station added men’s football and basketball to its lineup when a new outlet was needed.

Today, KISU airs every ISU football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball game, home and away. Those broadcasts reach listeners well beyond eastern Idaho.

“KISU’s ISU Athletics broadcasts address significant needs for both the university and the local community,” Anderson said. “We value our partnership with ISU Athletics and are honored to provide these broadcasts not only to east Idaho but also to ISU alumni and Bengal fans around the world.”

Students say the broadcasts are more than just a way to keep up with games. For many, KISU is also a training ground for careers in media and a link to the wider campus community.

“KISU provides students with an opportunity to get exposure and experience and or see professionals before they graduate,” said ISU student Aunnika Allen. “KISU losing funding can take this opportunity from students. It also takes away the sense of community and opportunities to catch away games or certain athletics.”

While the games themselves are funded through ISU Athletics, the station depends heavily on CPB money to keep operating. Anderson said CPB accounts for roughly 25% of KISU’s annual budget. Without it, the station could be forced to scale back or close altogether.

“Many may not realize that ISU Athletics broadcasts on KISU are self-sustaining,” Anderson said. “Nevertheless, since CPB funding has historically provided 25% of KISU’s annual budget, these cuts now threaten the station’s overall existence.”

For the coming academic year, Bengal games will continue with KISU through March. Beyond that, the future is uncertain.

To survive, Anderson said, the station must raise an additional $125,000 annually. That means a push for more individual donations, expanded business support, and greater backing from the university.

“Our hope is to offset lost CPB funding through increased individual donations, business support, and assistance from university stakeholders,” Anderson said.

The uncertainty lands at a time when small-market college athletics already face challenges in visibility and resources. For fans who rely on radio coverage the potential loss would be significant.

KISU’s broadcasts have long filled that gap. For many, tuning in has been the only way to follow ISU athletics in real time. Losing that access would not only shrink the reach of Bengal sports but also silence one of the most distinctive aspects of the university’s public radio mission.