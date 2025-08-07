Local teen's mobile food trailer serves homemade crepes for customers - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

DRIGGS

Local teen hopes making crepes launches her business career

Isabella Mayberry poses for a photo inside her food trailer. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

DRIGGS – Isabella Mayberry hopes making crepes is the ticket to her future business career.

Last summer, the 16-year-old Teton High School student launched The French Crepe, a mobile food trailer that sells sweet and savory crepes. She caters for community events throughout the summer in Teton Valley, but will cater anywhere she’s invited.

The crepes are made with buckwheat flour and each item brings a touch of French flavor to eastern Idaho.

“The savory crepes are inspired by the savory crepes they have in France,” Isabella tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Our sweet crepes are a twist of the normal sweet French crepes and the Japanese sweet crepes.”

The sweet crepes are served with Farr’s Ice Cream.

EastIdahoNews.com sampled some of the menu items, which will be highlighted in an upcoming East Idaho Eats segment.

Isabella is grateful to customers who have supported her in the last year. Many are returning customers.

“People have been really nice. It’s been successful so far,” she says.

A crepe with strawberries, Farr’s Ice Cream, whipped cream and Nutella at The French Crepe. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

For Isabella, owning a business isn’t just a way of life — it’s in her blood. Her father, Kevin, is the CEO of a company that sells medical devices. Her mom, Marisol, is an interior designer.

The seed for her crepe business was planted years ago when her family was living in France. She remembers buying churros at a farmer’s market in the European country.

Several years later they moved to Idaho, and that experience prompted her to start selling homemade churros at the Rexburg Farmers Market.

“Last year, I wanted to expand and get a food truck so I decided, why not crepes?” says Isabella.

She’ll be selling crepes at Teton Valley Foundation’s Music on Main in Victor on Thursday and at The Bluegrass Festival at Grand Targhee this weekend.

The French Crepe started as a seasonal venture, but Isabella’s goal this year is to keep it going year-round. She wants to start selling crepes in the Rexburg and Idaho Falls area in the future.

“And then maybe get a (business) partner so I don’t have to drive it (my trailer) around everywhere once I go to college,” Isabella says.

Isabella sees the business as an investment in the future. She’s using it to earn money for college. She’s planning to major in entrepreneurship and would like to attend Brigham Young University or study abroad in Europe.

Isabella would love to cater for your event. To schedule a time or learn more, visit her Facebook page or call (208) 701-5555.

Isabella Mayberry in front of her trailer. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

