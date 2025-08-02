Annual treasure hunt underway with largest cash prize to date, and it could be yours - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A chest worth $13,000 is hidden somewhere in eastern Idaho and it could be yours.

Anderson Hicks Group in Idaho Falls is partnering with Ankuur Studios, Visionary Homes and Teton West Construction for its seventh treasure hunt. It launched Friday with the first clue released on Instagram. Clues will be released every Friday until it is found.

First clue for treasure hunt sponsored by Anderson Hicks Group | Courtesy Anike Wilder

Spokesman Anike Wilder tells EastIdahoNews.com this is their largest cash prize to date.

“We know that $13,000 will bless someone’s life and we are thrilled to find out who,” Wilder says. “We have tens of thousands of participants across Idaho and even neighboring states that tune in and hunt for this treasure. It is always family-friendly so we can cater to the masses.”

The treasure hunt is open to anyone. Those interested in participating can sign up here.

The real estate agency hosted its first treasure hunt in 2022. That led to another treasure hunt during the holidays to help raise funds for the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission.

The idea was to give people an escape from financial concerns related to rising gas and home prices. The response to that initial hunt prompted the company to make it an annual event.

The chest contains a voucher for $13,000, along with other prizes provided by sponsors. Ankuur Studios is a digital marketing agency. Utah-based Visionary Homes is coming to eastern Idaho and Teton West Construction is a local steel-building business.

Anything can happen with this treasure hunt and Wilder is looking forward to seeing how long it lasts.

“The fastest the treasure has ever been found is within 24 hours of the start of the hunt. The longest was about eight weeks. We’ll see what happens this year!” says Wilder. “It could be fast or take several months. Only time will tell!”

Courtesy Anike Wilder