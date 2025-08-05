Local woman accused of stealing lottery tickets - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A Bannock County woman has been accused of stealing $1,884 in lottery tickets from her employer and cashing them illegally. Court documents say the winnings only amounted to $375.

Susan Dorene Irene Stone has been charged with three counts of presenting illegally obtained lottery tickets and one count of grand theft by a series of thefts.

Stone allegedly printed dozens of “Instaplay” lottery tickets for herself without paying for them and allegedly stole several scratch tickets as well.

Managers of the store noticed discrepancies between the Idaho Lottery end-of-day report and the store’s own lottery sales, which lead managers to notify police.

Court documents say the alleged thefts took place between March 23 and March 25, 2024. It is unclear why charges were not filed until March 13.

This is the third reported lottery ticket theft in Bannock County in the last month. In July, EastIdahoNews.com reported two people were arrested for allegedly stealing lottery tickets in Arimo.

Stone’s preliminary hearing is set for August 14 with Magistrate Judge Thomas W. Clark.

If found guilty, Stone could face up to 29 years in prison and pay a fine of up to $80,000

Though Stone has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.