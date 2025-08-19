Man charged with DUI, injury to children after crash involving kids - East Idaho News

BANNOCK COUNTY — A Bannock County man was arrested and charged after he allegedly crashed his vehicle in a DUI incident with children in the vehicle.

Spencer Ryan Oliva, 34, has been charged with one count of aggravated DUI, two felony counts of injury to children and one misdemeanor count of injury to children.

Deputies were dispatched to Left Fork Marsh Creek Road on Sunday for reports of a car accident, according to court documents. The reporting party, later identified as Oliva, reported he had driven into a ditch and that four children were involved.

Deputies arrived and noted in documents that Oliva and all four of the children involved in the incident had minor injuries. The four children, who are relatives of Oliva, are aged 13, 9, 4 and 3.

Oliva told deputies that the crash occurred when he turned to stop the children from fighting in the back seat. He said when Oliva turned back around, the truck was going off the road.

When observing the vehicle, deputies reported in court documents that the windshield on the front passenger side had a “spiderwebbed shatter pattern” that was consistent with the passenger’s head striking the windshield when they are not wearing a seatbelt.

The 13 year-old’s injuries were consistent with a “unrestrained front seat passenger,” according to documents.

During conversations with deputies, deputies noticed the odor of alcohol coming from Oliva. Oliva stated he had consumed a Twisted Tea an hour and a half before the incident while he and the children had been at a creek. Deputies breathalyzed Oliva and court documents show the results were allegedly nearly twice the legal limit.

“Do whatever you gotta do, arrest me, put me in jail for a couple days. I just want to make sure my kids are ok. I f***** up and it’s as simple as that,” Olivia reportedly told deputies.

Oliva and the four children were transported to Portneuf Medical Center.

Documents state the children’s mother retrieved the children from the hospital. The 13-year-old reportedly had a concussion.

While waiting to be medically cleared, documents state that Oliva kept telling deputies that “They were ruining his life” and “that he regretted calling 911 and asking for help.” Oliva allegedly went on to tell deputies that “he should have just taken his kids home and put an ice pack on their injuries.”

If found guilty, Oliva could face up to 35.5 years in prison and pay a fine of up to $106,000.

Though Oliva has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.