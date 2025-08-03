One of the 'most celebrated performing musicians of today' is coming to eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – Blues-rock icon Joe Bonamassa is set to perform at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello on August 6 as part of his 2025 U.S. Summer Tour. It’s a limited run of amphitheater dates set to bring his electrifying show to some of the nation’s most breathtaking venues. Tickets are available here.

Bonamassa’s previous live performances have been unforgettable for fans, inspiring two acclaimed live films — both of which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart — further solidifying his status as one of the genre’s most celebrated live performers.

Adding to the excitement, Bonamassa has also been announced as part of the powerhouse lineup for the 2025 Bourbon & Beyond festival — one of the nation’s hottest music festivals, taking place in Louisville, Kentucky on September 11-14. Known for blending world-class music with Kentucky’s best bourbon and culinary experiences, Bourbon & Beyond is a premier destination for rock, blues, and Americana fans alike.

The 2025 U.S. Summer Tour announcement follows what has already been a landmark year for Bonamassa. He recently teamed up with rock legend Sammy Hagar for the release of his blistering new single, “Fortune Teller Blues,” a hard-hitting track that blends Bonamassa’s searing guitar work with Hagar’s unmistakable vocals. The collaboration has been met with widespread acclaim, adding another milestone to Bonamassa’s ever-evolving career.

Beyond his relentless touring schedule, Bonamassa is also back in the studio, working on new material set for release later this year, continuing to push boundaries while staying true to his blues roots. For more information and to keep track of Bonamassa’s upcoming releases, visit his website.

About Joe Bonamassa:

Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a four-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 28th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent live album and concert film, Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 50 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.

A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent labels Journeyman Records and KTBA Records, and has also recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide.