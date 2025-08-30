 Pocatello challenges late but falls at home to open season - East Idaho News
Chukars

Thu

Idaho Falls Chukars

23

@Boise Hawks

7

Girls Soccer

Thu

Blackfoot

1

@Preston

1

Girls Soccer

Thu

Pocatello

0

@Skyline

3

Girls Soccer

Thu

Idaho Falls

7

@Century

1

Girls Soccer

Thu

Highland

0

@Twin Falls

0

Girls Soccer

Thu

Snake River

0

@Teton

7

Girls Soccer

Thu

American Falls

5

@Firth

2

Boys Soccer

Thu

Twin Falls

0

@Highland

2

Prep football

Pocatello challenges late but falls at home to open season

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Poky football, Hunter Cordell
Pocatello High School senior wide receiver Hunter Cordell hauls in his first of two receiving touchdowns during the Thunder’s season-opening loss to the Skyview Hawks Friday. | Courtesy photo
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

POCATELLO — Looking to bounce back from a rough 2024 season, the Pocatello Thunder were hurt by turnovers and penalties in a season-opening loss to the Skyview Hawks Friday night at Lookout Field.

Despite a late score followed by an onside kick recovery, Pocatello’s comeback attempt fell short in a 24-14 loss.

The Thunder (0-1, 0-0) scored an early touchdown when junior quarterback Isaac Allen hit senior wide receiver Hunter Cordell for a long touchdown pass, tying the game 7-7.

From there, though, the Hawks (1-1, 0-0) scored 17 unanswered points to hold a 24-7 lead in the fourth quarter.

With just under three minutes left, Allen hit Cordell for another touchdown. The Thunder recovered the ensuing onside kick and moved into field goal range, but they could not connect on the attempt to make it a one-score game.

The Thunder are back at Lookout Field next Friday to host the Idaho Falls Tigers (0-1, 0-0).

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION