Pocatello challenges late but falls at home to open season - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Looking to bounce back from a rough 2024 season, the Pocatello Thunder were hurt by turnovers and penalties in a season-opening loss to the Skyview Hawks Friday night at Lookout Field.

Despite a late score followed by an onside kick recovery, Pocatello’s comeback attempt fell short in a 24-14 loss.

The Thunder (0-1, 0-0) scored an early touchdown when junior quarterback Isaac Allen hit senior wide receiver Hunter Cordell for a long touchdown pass, tying the game 7-7.

From there, though, the Hawks (1-1, 0-0) scored 17 unanswered points to hold a 24-7 lead in the fourth quarter.

With just under three minutes left, Allen hit Cordell for another touchdown. The Thunder recovered the ensuing onside kick and moved into field goal range, but they could not connect on the attempt to make it a one-score game.

The Thunder are back at Lookout Field next Friday to host the Idaho Falls Tigers (0-1, 0-0).