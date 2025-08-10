The eternal impact of kindness - East Idaho News

Jeffrey R. Holland beautifully captures a universal truth in his verse: “I’ve wept in the night, for the shortness of sight that to someone’s need I was blind, but I never have yet had an ounce of regret for being a little too kind.”

These words speak to the quiet ache of missed opportunities to love, and the lasting peace that comes when we choose compassion.

In life, we may sometimes overlook those in need—but we never regret the moments when we choose to go the extra mile, to offer a soft word, or to extend a helping hand. Kindness is never wasted.

Spiritually, this verse echoes the teachings of Christ, who showed unwavering compassion to the overlooked, the hurting, and the outcast. Ephesians 4:32 urges us to “be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.”

Kindness is not just a virtue—it is an expression of divine love. When we choose to be “a little too kind,” we reflect the very nature of God. We may never fully see the ripple effects of a kind gesture, but heaven does.

The beauty of kindness is that it costs little, but offers much. It softens hardened hearts, lifts weary souls, and connects us to one another in meaningful ways.

While we may carry regrets for things left undone, we never carry regret for having loved too freely or forgiven too quickly.

Let this verse be a reminder to live with open eyes and an open heart—to notice, to respond, and to never underestimate the power of gentle goodness. In a world that often forgets, let us be the ones who remember: kindness always matters.

