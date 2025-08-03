The Pocatello City Council wants public input on proposed amendment to zoning ordinance - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – The Pocatello City Council will hold a public hearing during the Regular City Council meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. to gather community input on a proposed Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment.

A zoning ordinance text amendment application has been submitted by the City of Pocatello, represented by the Planning & Development Services Department. Proposed changes are regarding standards within the Sensitive Lands Overlay (§17.04.170).

Application materials may be obtained by emailing planning@pocatello.gov or by calling (208) 234-6184. A staff report will be available the Monday prior to the hearing online and a hard copy will be available in the Planning & Development Services Department.

All interested persons are invited to attend to express their views regarding this proposal. Oral testimony is limited to three minutes per person. Written testimony may be submitted to the Planning & Development Services Department in-person or via email at planning@pocatello.gov prior to the meeting. Written submissions that do not exceed two pages may be submitted up to the start time of the meeting. Submissions that exceed two pages must be submitted at least five working days prior to the scheduled meeting date.