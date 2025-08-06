Tolman pitches around 6 errors, Grays force decisive Game 3 in Logan - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Not only was Trem Tolman tasked with slowing a potent Logan Royals offense in a win-or-go-home game Tuesday night, he was asked to navigate through six Grays errors.

The right-hander did that and much more, holding an offense that has averaged 10.2 runs per game since the start of July to just one earned run. While he did not earn the win for himself, it was Tolman’s effort that set the stage for a pair of late Grays rallies that resulted in an 8-5 playoff win at Halliwell Park.

Gate City manager Rhys Pope agreed that it is easy for a pitcher to fold under the pressure of a big game when he sees his defense kick the ball around. Tolman, though, did not do that, earning massive praise from the skipper.

“He was a stud,” Pope told EastIdahoSports.com after the game. “Backs against the wall, give him the ball, and he’s able to go out and perform like that, that’s huge.”

Emotions were high, Pope said, after the Grays fell 10-3 in Logan, Utah Monday night, before Tolman faced the first batter of the game. And things did not settle in very well as the game’s second batter reached first when a pop fly to shallow center was dropped by second baseman Matt Azzarano.

Tolman held Logan to an unearned run in the first. He allowed his only earned run in the second, pitching around another Azzarano error to avoid further damage.

The Grays answered in the bottom of the second, when a sacrifice fly from Thomas Anderson scored Mario Landeros.

Tolman pitched around an error in the third, but the Royals got back into the run column in the fourth when a two-out grounder went between Azzarano’s legs scoring a runner from second.

The Royals again capitalized on a Gate City defensive miscue in the fifth, this time from third baseman Trayson Kostial, to score their fourth run of the game. And again, Tolman limited the damage, escaping a bases-loaded jam to end the threat in the fifth.

As the errors begin to pile up behind him, a pitcher, Pope said, can fall into the trap of trying to strike everyone out. Tolman, he added, avoided that mindset.

“Hats off to him, to keep trusting the defense and keep throwing ground balls,” the manager said. “We were able to make plays when it absolutely mattered, which is the most important thing, but we need to play a little bit cleaner.”

Tolman finished his night tossing 5 innings, holding Logan to six hits and four runs (one earned) while striking out three and walking three.

Brody Burch pitched the final 2 innings, slamming the door after serving up a homer to the first man he faced to earn the win.

Trem Tolman pitches during the Grays 8-5 win at Halliwell Park, Tuesday. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Azzarano’s difficult evening came to an early end, despite going 1-for-2 at the plate, as he gave way to Kyler Spracklen in the fourth inning. Spracklen was part of both Grays rallies, drawing walks in the fifth and sixth innings.

Both rallies resulted in bases-loaded at-bats for shortstop Tyler Vance, and both times, the three-hole hitter came through with a clutch hit, lining a two-run single to center in the fifth and an RBI single to left in the sixth.

Kostial added on both time, following Vance singles with run-scoring hits of his own.

Vance finished the game going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs.

“Any time that we’ve got people on base and he’s up to bat, you feel good about it,” Pope said of Vance. “Tonight, he freaking delivered. He’s a stud — he’s been a stud his whole freaking life, and it’s awesome to watch him succeed.”

Tyler Vance lines out to deep center field with runners on base in the first inning. He would finish the game with two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

With the win, the Grays stay alive in the first round of the Northern Utah League playoffs, forcing a decisive Game 3 in Logan, Utah Wednesday night. If the Grays win, they will be back in Pocatello Friday night to host the Smithfield Blue Sox. With a loss, Gate City’s season will be over.

Pope said that, along with the momentum created by the late offense, his Grays will benefit from Logan using two relievers they likely would have preferred to save for a potential winner-take-all game.

Righty Stetson Higley will take the ball for the Grays to start Game 3.