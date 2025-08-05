You have to see this! Amusement park ride stops mid-air with riders on board - East Idaho News

STUCK IN THE AIR — For the second time in just eight months, the same ride at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, malfunctioned, leaving riders dangling in the air.

Video of the incident was taken on July 26, 2025, and posted on the Citizen and then shared by ABC7.

The footage shows dozens of riders on the Sol Spin ride, which sends guests over six stories high as they rotate in all directions on one of six spinning arms, according to Knott’s Berry Farms’ website. It says that each arm rotates 360 degrees independently of the other, providing a different experience every ride.

In the recent viral video, riders can be heard yelling as they are stopped mid-air on the ride. Reports say the ride was stopped for approximately five minutes and later reopened after a full safety inspection.

“The safety of our guests is a top priority,” a statement from Knott’s Berry Farm published on ABC7’s website reads. “Today, the ride did not complete a full cycle as a safety precaution. The ride was stopped for approximately five minutes. The ride received a full safety inspection and reopened shortly after.”

The incident had people talking online about the time the ride stopped mid-air in November 2024. Last year, 22 people were rescued after being stuck for over two hours on the Sol Spin ride after it “experienced technical difficulties, causing the ride to stop mid-cycle.”

Footage from the 2024 ordeal shows riders, once they were back on the ground, limping away, and some leaving the scene in wheelchairs. A Knott’s Berry Farm spokesperson reported at the time that two female guests were transported to the hospital for further evaluation “out of an abundance of caution.”