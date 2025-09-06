Chukars clinch playoff spot following another bullpen masterpiece - East Idaho News

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the Chukars won Friday’s game in the knockout round. In actuality, the Chukars lost in the knockout round.

IDAHO FALLS — Needing a win to lock down a spot in the Pioneer Baseball League postseason, the Chukars sent the perfect starter to the mound.

But Shane Spencer, who has been one of Idaho Falls’ most reliable hurlers since he was acquired in early July, was roughed up and knocked out after just 3-plus innings. The bullpen, which has been a strength of the club down the stretch after struggling much of the season, was once again up to the task, guiding the Chukars (54-40, 27-20) into a knockout round against Glacier Range Riders (39-56, 22-25).

Glacier, though, would claim the eventual win in the knockout.

Spencer (ND, 5-1) allowed six runs on six hits, including two home runs, before being lifted with two in and no outs in the fourth. As has come to be expected of late, the Chukar bullpen dealt immediately upon entry.

Jake Dixon tossed 2 scoreless, followed by Steven Ordorica, who contributed another scoreless inning. Nicolo Pinazzi and Ryan Faulks continued the trend with single scoreless frames of work, and Robert Hughes finished the job by striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

After taking over a 6-3 deficit, the Idaho Falls relief corps held the line for the offense to rally back.

Behind a four-RBI night from Anthony Mata, the Chukars stormed back to tie the game in the eighth, when Garret Ostrander scored on a passed ball making the score 6-6.

Despite the loss, the Chukars officially claimed one of four PBL playoff spots when the Billings Mustangs’ nine-game winning stream came to an end at the hands of the Colorado Springs Sky Sox.

With the loss, Billings was eliminated from contention for a top-two spot in the second-half standings, meaning the final two playoff spots will go to the third- and fourth-best overall records. The Chukars currently hold the second-best overall record (54-40), 1.5 games ahead of the Ogden Raptors (52-41)

Idaho Falls will finish off the regular season Saturday night, when they host the Range Riders once more. A win would secure the third seed and mean the Chukars would open their playoff run in Missoula, rather than having to travel to Oakland.

PBL second-half standings

1. Oakland Ballers (35-11)

2. Missoula PaddleHeads (30-16)

3. Billings Mustangs (27-19)

4. Idaho Falls Chukars (27-20)

5. Ogden Raptors (26-20)

6. Rocky Mountain Vibes (24-21)

7. Glacier Range Riders (22-25)

8. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (20-26)

9. Great Falls Voyagers (19-27)

10. Grand Junction Jackalopes (17-29)

11. Boise Hawks (16-30)

12. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (13-32)