Coroner identifies local man who died in single-vehicle crash near Malta - East Idaho News

MALTA — The Cassia County Coroner has identified a 30-year-old man who died following a rollover crash Wednesday night.

The man was identified as 30-year-old Colton Moorehead of Burley, according to Cassia County Coroner Craig Rinehart.

According to a release from the Idaho State Police, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday, northbound on Idaho Highway 81 at milepost 8, north of Malta.

A green 1997 Toyota, driven by Moorehead, was traveling northbound on ID-81. After overcorrecting, the Toyota Tacoma went off the left shoulder and rolled.

Moorehead was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office and the Malta Ambulance.

This crash is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police.