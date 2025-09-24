COURTROOM INSIDER | The bizarre disappearance of Jason Landry - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | The bizarre disappearance of Jason LandryPublished at
Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Nate Eaton takes a closer look at the bizarre disappearance of Jason Landry. The college student disappeared in Texas while driving home for Christmas break nearly five years ago.
Jason’s dad, Kent Landry, joins Nate to discuss the case.
Watch in the video player above.
