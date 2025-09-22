Everything you need to know about the NICU - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you've always wanted answered? The doctors at Mountain View Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital are here to help! Email your "Ask the Doctor" questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

What is a NICU?

A NICU, or Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, is a specialized department in the hospital designed to provide care to infants who are dangerously ill or need extra attention after birth. NICUs are thoughtfully designed to take a young patient’s every need into account and help them get strong enough to go home.

When are babies sent to the NICU?

Most babies are born without complications but sometimes an infant needs extra assistance after birth. Newborns can be sent to the NICU to help them overcome a variety of challenges, including:

o Infants born prematurely

o Infants who are struggling with the transition to extrauterine life

o Feeding difficulties

o Blood sugar instability

o Breathing problems

o Temperature instability

o Infections

o Jaundice

How long do infants typically stay in the NICU?

Each infant’s stay depends entirely on the challenges they are facing. Sometimes, patients just need a few days in the NICU, while some patients need to spend the first few months of their life receiving around the clock care. In the NICU, infants are treated by trained neonatologists, neonatal nurse practitioners, registered nurses, respiratory therapists, pharmacists, dietary specialists and occupational therapists. Parents work alongside all these providers, plus lactation specialists and social workers, to achieve the best outcomes for their baby.

What sets Mountain View Hospital’s NICU apart?

Mountain View Hospital’s NICU has helped hundreds of the community’s youngest and most vulnerable patients get home to their families, including infants born as early as 22 weeks. The NICU was built using the latest technology available, taking babies’ every need into account. Our equipment is designed to regulate temperature for optimal health, provide the perfect lighting to avoid overstimulation and reduce noise to protect the baby’s highly sensitive ears. We have carefully considered every detail to make sure babies get the best start possible.

We also intentionally designed our NICU to keep families and babies together. Maintaining a family-centered model of care has been shown to reduce stress for babies and improve their short-term and long-term health outcomes. It also empowers parents and helps them feel more confident when it is time for their child to come home.

Having a baby in the NICU can be a challenging experience. Our team set up Mountain View’s NICU to make life a little easier on parents. We offer families:

• 24/7 NICU access for parents

• Meals for parents during their child’s entire NICU stay

• Refrigerators for breast milk

• Bedside milk warmers

• Hospital grade breast pumps

• Fully stocked snack area

No matter what happens during your delivery or pregnancy, the team at Mountain View Hospital is here for you.