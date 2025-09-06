F&G seeking volunteers to serve on the Citizens Shooting Range Advisory Committee - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Idaho Fish and Game is seeking a volunteer representative to serve on the Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee (CAC).

This is a two-year term, with potential reappointment at the discretion of the Fish and Game Director, according to information released Saturday to EastIdahoNews.com.

The committee consists of seven members—one from each Fish and Game region, according to Saturday’s statement. This year’s application is seeking representatives from the Southwest (Nampa), Southeast (Pocatello), and Salmon Regions.

Eligible candidates should regularly use public shooting ranges and understand the elements necessary for safe range operation.

The committee represents a diverse mix of shooters, including hunters, recreational and competitive shooters, and industry representatives. The busiest period is January through March during the shooting range grant cycle. Meetings are held virtually, with facilitation and logistical support provided by Fish and Game.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 10.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience in a variety of firearm and/or archery shooting activities

Background as a range safety officer, hunter education instructor, range volunteer or similar role is preferred, but not required

Strong knowledge of firearm safety and range safety protocols

Familiarity with range facility design, maintenance, and operations

Analytical skills to objectively review grant project proposals

Able to attend scheduled virtual evening meetings during January-March

For more information and to download an application, visit Fish and Game’s Citizens Shooting Range Advisory Committee webpage.