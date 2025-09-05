Hemmerling pitches Chukars to brink of playoff berth - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Chukars are now just one win from earning a spot in the PBL playoffs, after being driven to victory Thursday night by Nathan Hemmerling and Trevor Rogers.

Hemmerling continued his dominant second half, winning his fourth consecutive start. The right-hander was backed by Rogers, who hit his team-leading 28th homer, en route to a 14-4 win for the Chukars (54-39, 27-19) over the Glacier Range Riders (38-56, 21-25) at Melaleuca Field.

After an Anthony Mata RBI in the second, to give Idaho Falls a 1-0 lead, Hemmerling (W, 8-4) was tagged for a single run in the third. But the Chukars came right back with a four-run fourth to claim a lead they never relinquished.

Just for good measure, the Idaho Falls offense tacked on insurance runs in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings, while Hemmerling cruised through the middle innings.

The starter hit a speed bump in the seventh, and was lifted in favor of Jean Reyes with two outs, one runner on and one run in.

Hemmerling finished his 6-2/3 innings of work having allowed five hits and three runs — two earned — while striking our five.

Reyes allowed a hit and an unearned run, but escaped further damage. Robert Hughes and Kristofer Bow finished things, holding Glacier hitless over the final two frames.

Rogers, who finished 4-for-6 with a homer, double, two runs scored and two RBIs, was joined by Kirkland Banks, who went 4-for-5 with three runs and two RBIs.

With the Missoula PaddleHeads, Billings Mustangs and Ogden Raptors each also winning Thursday, Idaho Falls did not gain ground on any fellow playoff contenders.

Missoula’s win eliminated the Chukars from contention for the second-half bid, meaning their best outcome would be a wild card. However, if the PaddleHeads are able to eliminate Billings — their magic number is 2 — the Chukars still could earn the No. 3 seed in the playoffs and travel to Montana rather than Oakland, Calif. for the first round of the playoffs.

The Chukars will host the same Range Rider squad Friday. A win would officially put Idaho Falls in the postseason. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

PBL second-half standings

1. Oakland Ballers (34-11)

2. Missoula PaddleHeads (29-15)

3. Billings Mustangs (27-18)

4. Idaho Falls Chukars (27-19)

5. Ogden Raptors (25-20)

6. Rocky Mountain Vibes (24-20)

7. Glacier Range Riders (21-25)

8. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (19-25)

9. Great Falls Voyagers (19-26)

T10. Boise Hawks (16-29)

T10. Grand Junction Jackalopes (16-29)

12. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (12-32)