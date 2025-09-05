Here's who filed to run for mayor, city council in St. Anthony, Island Park, Driggs and surrounding communities - East Idaho News

Here’s who filed to run for mayor, city council in St. Anthony, Island Park, Driggs and surrounding communitiesPublished at | Updated at
ASHTON — With the 2025 municipal elections a few months away, election season is underway, and voters are deciding who will represent them locally.
Ashton
There will be four candidates running for two city council position. According to Kathy Stegelmayer, Ashton’s City Clerk, the two with the most votes will be awarded the position.
- John A. Scafe (Incumbent)
- John D. Kaelberer (Incumbent)
- James Allen
- Sheryl Hill
Challis
The Challis City Council has a mayor’s seat and three seats on council open in the coming election. Mayor Christopher Sugden is running unchallenged.
Council (four-year term)
- Kaylee Morrison
Council (four-year term)
- JaNean Bradshaw
Council (two-year term)
- Connie Stewart
- Terrel Swain (Incumbent)
Driggs
Three candidates are running for Mayor in Driggs.
- August Christensen (Incumbant)
- Chriss Steed
- Jennifer Bragg
Four candidates are running for two contested council seats on the Driggs City Council with the top two vote-getters winning the race.
- Jason Popilsky (Incumbent)
- Sarah Johnston
- Terri Ackerman
- Robert Boyles
Island Park
Two candidates have filed for the two-year council seat in Island Park.
- Michael Godfrey
- Laurie Augustin
- Gregory Walker is running uncontested for the four-year council position.
Lava Hot Springs
Three people are running for two council seats in the City of Lava Hot Springs. The race will go to the two candidates with the most votes.
- Mark Oyler
- Diane Beckstead
- Wendy Prather
Mackay
Voters will chose between two candidates for the open two-year seat on council.
- Kevin Bolin
- John Farish
St. Anthony
According to Paty Parkinson, the city’s clerk and treasurer, St. Anthony doesn’t have any districts the top three will win.
Mayor Donald Powell is running unapposed.
- Rod Nichols (Incumbent)
- Chad Quayle (Incumbent)
- Rod Willmore (Incumbent)
- Ron Kushner
Tetonia
Voters will choose the top two of three candidates running for Tetonia City Council.
- Mandy Rasmussen (Incumbant)
- Kody Hill
- One write-in candidate
Victor
Voters will select two candidates for two open seats.
- Stacy Hulsing
- Sue Muncaster