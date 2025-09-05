Here's who filed to run for mayor, city council in St. Anthony, Island Park, Driggs and surrounding communities - East Idaho News

ASHTON — With the 2025 municipal elections a few months away, election season is underway, and voters are deciding who will represent them locally.

Ashton

There will be four candidates running for two city council position. According to Kathy Stegelmayer, Ashton’s City Clerk, the two with the most votes will be awarded the position.

John A. Scafe (Incumbent)

John D. Kaelberer (Incumbent)

James Allen

Sheryl Hill

Challis

The Challis City Council has a mayor’s seat and three seats on council open in the coming election. Mayor Christopher Sugden is running unchallenged.

Council (four-year term)

Kaylee Morrison

Council (four-year term)

JaNean Bradshaw

Council (two-year term)

Connie Stewart

Terrel Swain (Incumbent)

Driggs

Three candidates are running for Mayor in Driggs.

August Christensen (Incumbant)

Chriss Steed

Jennifer Bragg

Four candidates are running for two contested council seats on the Driggs City Council with the top two vote-getters winning the race.

Jason Popilsky (Incumbent)

Sarah Johnston

Terri Ackerman

Robert Boyles

Island Park

Two candidates have filed for the two-year council seat in Island Park.

Michael Godfrey

Laurie Augustin

Gregory Walker is running uncontested for the four-year council position.

Lava Hot Springs

Three people are running for two council seats in the City of Lava Hot Springs. The race will go to the two candidates with the most votes.

Mark Oyler

Diane Beckstead

Wendy Prather

Mackay

Voters will chose between two candidates for the open two-year seat on council.

Kevin Bolin

John Farish

St. Anthony

According to Paty Parkinson, the city’s clerk and treasurer, St. Anthony doesn’t have any districts the top three will win.

Mayor Donald Powell is running unapposed.

Rod Nichols (Incumbent)

Chad Quayle (Incumbent)

Rod Willmore (Incumbent)

Ron Kushner

Tetonia

Voters will choose the top two of three candidates running for Tetonia City Council.

Mandy Rasmussen (Incumbant)

Kody Hill

One write-in candidate

Victor

Voters will select two candidates for two open seats.