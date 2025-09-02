Here's who filed to run for mayor, city council in Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby and surrounding communities - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Election season is underway and that means voters will decide who will represent them in their local communities.

Candidates have filed to run for city council and mayor in cities throughout eastern Idaho. The deadline to file was Friday, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. Write-in candidates have until Sept. 5.

Election day is Nov. 4.

Here’s who has filed to run in contested races in Idaho Falls, Ammon, Iona, Ucon, Ririe, Rigby, Roberts, Rexburg and Arco.

Idaho Falls

Mayor

Three-term Mayor Rebecca Casper is not seeking re-election.

Jeffrey (Jeff) Alldridge

Lisa Burtenshaw

Christian Ashcraft

Brian Tomasko

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to all the candidates for a future story.

City Council

Seat 2 (4-year term)

Current City Councilwoman Lisa Burtenshaw is running for mayor.

Jordan Bardsley

Teresa Dominick

Brandon Lee

Mosy Moran

Stephanie Taylor-Thompson

Christopher Joseph Brunt

Brad Whipple

Seat 4 (4-year term)

Jared Dominick

Jim Francis (incumbent)

Seat 6 (4-year term)

Jim Freeman (incumbent)

Ryan Hancock

Creta Larsen

James T. Skinner

Ammon

Mayor

Current two-term Mayor Sean Coletti is not seeking re-election. Brian Powell is running unopposed for the position.

City Council

There are two seats open on the City Council, each for four-year terms.

Seat 2

Russell Slack (incumbent)

Nolan J. Wheeler

Seat 4

Marco Hancock

Kris Oswald (incumbent)

Iona

Mayor

Daniel L. Gubler (incumbent)

Rylea Farrens

Michael Thompson

City Council

Lizzie Brown

Clip Holverson Jr.

Evan M. Mann (incumbent)

James West

Ucon

Mayor

Johnalee McDonald (incumbent)

Robert J Rish

City Council

Two candidates are running for a two-year seat.

Shelley Ball Andrus

Tyrel Parmer

Four candidates are running for two open four-year term seats.

Jennifer LaBrier (incumbent)

Tyrell O. Maughan (incumbent)

A. Lynn Billman

Kevin Goms

Ririe

City Council

William Jones (incumbent)

Jeffrey Angle

Rigby

Mayor

Current Mayor Richard Datwyler is not seeking re-election. Nicole Weight is running unopposed for the position.

City Council

Four candidates are seeking election to a four-year term on the City Council.

Alex Espinosa (incumbent)

Aliza King

Melanie Allen

Kevin Bradshaw

Roberts

City Council

Three candidates are seeking two four-year seats on the City Council.

Benjamin Poston

PapaCase (Casey Burns)

Connie Surerus

Rexburg

City Council

Nine candidates are seeking election to three seats on the Rexburg City Council.

Colin Erickson (incumbent)

Alisha Tietjen

Kevin Baxter

Lee Price

Savannah Dodd

Vince Haley

Bill Riggins

Aaron Richards

Adam Harrop

Arco

City Council

Five candidates are seeking two four-year seats on the City Council.