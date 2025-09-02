Here's who filed to run for mayor, city council in Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby and surrounding communities - East Idaho News

Here’s who filed to run for mayor, city council in Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby and surrounding communitiesPublished at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS – Election season is underway and that means voters will decide who will represent them in their local communities.
Candidates have filed to run for city council and mayor in cities throughout eastern Idaho. The deadline to file was Friday, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. Write-in candidates have until Sept. 5.
Election day is Nov. 4.
Here’s who has filed to run in contested races in Idaho Falls, Ammon, Iona, Ucon, Ririe, Rigby, Roberts, Rexburg and Arco.
Idaho Falls
Mayor
Three-term Mayor Rebecca Casper is not seeking re-election.
- Jeffrey (Jeff) Alldridge
- Lisa Burtenshaw
- Christian Ashcraft
- Brian Tomasko
EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to all the candidates for a future story.
City Council
Seat 2 (4-year term)
Current City Councilwoman Lisa Burtenshaw is running for mayor.
- Jordan Bardsley
- Teresa Dominick
- Brandon Lee
- Mosy Moran
- Stephanie Taylor-Thompson
- Christopher Joseph Brunt
- Brad Whipple
Seat 4 (4-year term)
- Jared Dominick
- Jim Francis (incumbent)
Seat 6 (4-year term)
- Jim Freeman (incumbent)
- Ryan Hancock
- Creta Larsen
- James T. Skinner
Ammon
Mayor
Current two-term Mayor Sean Coletti is not seeking re-election. Brian Powell is running unopposed for the position.
City Council
There are two seats open on the City Council, each for four-year terms.
Seat 2
- Russell Slack (incumbent)
- Nolan J. Wheeler
Seat 4
- Marco Hancock
- Kris Oswald (incumbent)
Iona
Mayor
- Daniel L. Gubler (incumbent)
- Rylea Farrens
- Michael Thompson
City Council
- Lizzie Brown
- Clip Holverson Jr.
- Evan M. Mann (incumbent)
- James West
Ucon
Mayor
- Johnalee McDonald (incumbent)
- Robert J Rish
City Council
Two candidates are running for a two-year seat.
- Shelley Ball Andrus
- Tyrel Parmer
Four candidates are running for two open four-year term seats.
- Jennifer LaBrier (incumbent)
- Tyrell O. Maughan (incumbent)
- A. Lynn Billman
- Kevin Goms
Ririe
City Council
- William Jones (incumbent)
- Jeffrey Angle
Rigby
Mayor
Current Mayor Richard Datwyler is not seeking re-election. Nicole Weight is running unopposed for the position.
City Council
Four candidates are seeking election to a four-year term on the City Council.
- Alex Espinosa (incumbent)
- Aliza King
- Melanie Allen
- Kevin Bradshaw
Roberts
City Council
Three candidates are seeking two four-year seats on the City Council.
- Benjamin Poston
- PapaCase (Casey Burns)
- Connie Surerus
Rexburg
City Council
Nine candidates are seeking election to three seats on the Rexburg City Council.
- Colin Erickson (incumbent)
- Alisha Tietjen
- Kevin Baxter
- Lee Price
- Savannah Dodd
- Vince Haley
- Bill Riggins
- Aaron Richards
- Adam Harrop
Arco
City Council
Five candidates are seeking two four-year seats on the City Council.
- Bobbie Reese (incumbent)
- Danny McCurdy (incumbent)
- Oded Paz
- Blaine Cummins
- Herman Doering