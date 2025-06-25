Two-term Ammon mayor won't be seeking re-election - East Idaho News

AMMON – In a social media post Wednesday morning, Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti announced he will not seek re-election for a third term.

Coletti explained his reasons in a phone conversation with EastIdahoNews.com.

“It’s just time. I’ve been on the city council for two terms, and I’ve been mayor for two terms. When I’m finished, it will be 16 years with the city. We’ve accomplished a lot of good things, but it’s time for someone else with their own ideas and things they want to accomplish to try their hand at it,” Coletti says.

His term with the city will expire in December.

He unsuccessfully ran for state legislator against incumbent Rep. Wendy Horman in the District 32 Republican primary last year. Coletti says he isn’t planning to run for any elected office in the near future, but isn’t ruling it out either.

“You never know what the future holds, but at this point I’m not (running for any elected office),” says Coletti.

Sean Coletti during his swearing in ceremony in 2018. | Courtesy Jessi Coletti

Coletti writes on LinkedIn that serving in this capacity has been a labor of love. It’s satisfying for him to look back and see all the growth and “beautiful moments.” It’s the people who have made it the most worthwhile for him.

“There is great heart in Ammon — amazing people and places. A lot of passion for what we have going on. I have been blessed to be a part of it,” he writes. “I’m not going anywhere — I still live here … and I still have great goals for this community. I just want to pursue them in a different capacity.”

Coletti cites numerous accomplishments, which he says were a team effort. Converting to metered water in 2019 is among them. Though it was a “Herculean effort” that a lot of people didn’t like, he regards it as an essential project.

“It’s a hard time to talk about that in the middle of the summer, but it was important for conservation reasons and for just paying for our water system. It was really important to the future of (the city),” says Coletti.

The Ammon Fire Department joining the Bonneville County Fire District and the creation of Eastern Idaho Regional Sewer District are other major accomplishments of which he’s proud.

Coletti says the sewer district has improved the city’s access to the sewer plant in Shelley, which Ammon and other towns utilize.

“It made it possible for that plant to expand and double in capacity, which will be completed in the next year or so,” Coletti says. “It made it possible for Ammon to have more representation on the board and for better overall operations, which affects a ton of residents for Ammon.”

Coletti also mentions the passage of the $1.25 million street levy last fall as a significant accomplishment, as well as the improvement of community events and the fiber optic network and city building expansion.

“It’s a great time to live in Ammon. I am really excited for what the future holds,” Coletti writes.

Brian Powell, the former Ammon city councilman who is the current president of the sewer district, is planning to run in Coletti’s stead.

The decision to run comes after several months of talking with Coletti. He’s enjoyed his association with the mayor and other city employees over the years and wants to continue positively impacting the community.

“I’ve always said that the biggest impact you can have in your community is to serve at a local level. It doesn’t matter if it’s on a city council or school board, sewer board, or library board. It’s just about being active in your community doing positive things,” Powell says.

Powell also sees public service as a labor of love. His kids were raised and attended school in Ammon, and he’s grateful for the positive impact teachers, administrators, and coaches have had on their lives.

He wants to give something back.

“I want to return the favor,” says Powell.

Without mentioning names, Coletti praises the “amazing individual” running for mayor in his LinkedIn post and says the city is in great hands with council members and other employees.

“The people who serve in these capacities are second to none, and do so with great care and compassion for the community,” says Coletti.