Wendy Horman beats out Coletti and Smith in race for District 32 representative Seat B - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, emerged victorious in the Republican primary Tuesday night with 46% of the vote.

The District 32 representative had a total of 3,236 votes. District 32 encompasses a significant portion of rural Bonneville County.

Her opponents, Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti and Attorney Bryan Smith, had 35% and 19% of the vote respectively. Coletti had 2,522 votes and Smith had 1,352 votes.

“I am thrilled with this outcome. I think this says people are tired of — they want a candidate who’s positive, who’s out there fighting for good things and who’s promoting the good things they’re doing, rather than throwing mud at the other candidates,” Horman tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Horman says her final tally is nearly identical to her first race in 2012. It was also a three-way race with a Bonneville GOP committeeman and an attorney with Hopkins Roden Crockett Hansen & Hoopes. Coletti was an attorney at that firm for many years.

Horman will appear on the ballot again in November. If re-elected, Horman will begin her seventh term in the Idaho Legislature in January.