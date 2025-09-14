How to tell when apples are ripe - East Idaho News

Some people think apples need frost to get them to ripen. This is simply not true, regardless of variety. So, what is the secret? Knowing the right time to harvest apples can make the difference between crisp, flavorful fruit and apples that are bland or mealy.

Apple varieties ripen at different times so there isn’t a single harvest date to follow.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a magical sign to watch for. Instead, we look for a combination of signs that indicate ripeness.

Because apples can continue to ripen after being picked, it is important to differentiate between maturity and ripeness of fruit. An apple is mature when it has completed its development and is physiologically capable of continuing the ripening process, even after being picked. Ripe fruit is at its peak for flavor and texture.

Apples from the orchard are best when picked at peak ripeness. | ISU Extension

Color Changes

As apples mature, their background color (the portion not exposed to sun) changes.

Because there are so many skin colors of apple varieties, this is only an initial indication of maturity. The background color can best be viewed within the indentation around the stem.

As apples mature, this will change from green to a lighter color.

Seed Color

Cutting open a sample apple is a more reliable test. When apples are ripe, the seeds inside are dark brown, not white or light tan. This is a strong indicator that the fruit has fully matured. However, there are some early ripening cultivars that ripen while seed coats are still white.

Ease of Picking

Ripe apples should come off the tree easily when lifted and twisted upward. If you must tug hard, the apple likely needs more time. If you start seeing a few healthy-looking apples on the ground, this indicates the apples are nearly reaching maturity.

Taste and Texture

Of course, the most dependable test is taste. Ripe apples are juicy, crisp, and have developed their full sweetness and characteristic flavor for that variety. As fruit matures, starch is converted to sugars. Apples will begin to taste sweeter, and ‘apple’ flavor and aroma will increase. Immature apples are hard. Mature apples are firm and crisp.

Overripe apples will be mealy.

Final Tip

Not all apples on a tree ripen at the same time. Plan to pick over the course of several days or weeks, checking regularly for the signs above.