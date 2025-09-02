Hundreds gather at Idaho Capitol steps to rally for workers rights on Labor Day - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Nearly 1,000 people gathered in front of the Idaho State Capitol on Monday for Labor Day and took to the surrounding streets to call on the government to support workers rights.

The theme of the protest was “Workers over Billionaires,” and many came to protest President Donald Trump’s policies, including government funding cuts and layoffs. Speakers also called on the crowd to fight fascism and stand up for women’s and trans rights.

The rally started at about 10:30 a.m. with a rock band while hundreds of people filtered in with picket signs and stood on the Capitol lawn. The event was hosted by Idaho 50501, an organization that describes itself as “a coalition of American citizens who are deeply concerned with the state of our union.”

Speaker Maxine Durand, who is running in the Idaho gubernatorial race in 2026, celebrated the history of union workers, commemorating her own family members who were part of them and what they fought for.

She told the crowd that her priorities include a $15 minimum wage incrementally increasing to $20 an hour, paid family leave, universal child care, health care and housing.

“A decade ago, we fought for $15 an hour and now a pound of beef costs more than an hour’s wage,” she said. “Wages are low, prices are high, basic necessities like housing, health care and education are out of reach for many.”

Maxine Durand, a Twin Falls resident, is running for governor in the 2026 race. | Shannon Tyler, Idaho Statesman

Idaho 50501 leader Joe Turmes told the Idaho Statesman that the organization is rallying to represent everyone, regardless of background.

“We’re here to not only show the people of Idaho that they’re not alone when it comes to feeling like the government doesn’t represent them, but there are other people here that are willing to push the fight on for them,” Turmes said.

Dean Hagerman has been attending Idaho 50501 rallies regularly because, he said, it is one of the most unified organizations for the causes he believes in.

Hagerman spent 39 years in the military and the sign he carried said “I didn’t fight for this.”

He said Idaho 50501 is united around workers rights, but just as important to him, is rallying to end Trump’s policies. Hagerman said seeing how Trump is deploying the national guard to states like California and Illinois “scares the living hell” out of him.

“It’s more than a war of words,” he said.

Turmes said Idaho 50501 has tried to speak with Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch to push for further action. But, the organization has not gotten very far, he said.