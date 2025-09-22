Investigation underway after Idaho Falls city employee dies on duty - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — City officials say an employee with the Idaho Falls Public Works Department died Saturday while on duty, but little detail about the death’s circumstances is known.

According to Bonneville County Coroner Shante Sanchez, Frank Rogers, 67, of Ammon, died Saturday during an incident at work.

Sanchez says the cause of death is unavailable at this time and is still under investigation.

According to the Idaho Secretary of State’s website, Rogers was a laborer at the City of Idaho Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Idaho Falls spokeswoman Kimberly Felker declined to confirm if Roger’s death was from natural causes or a workplace accident, but says foul play is not suspected.

“The City of Idaho Falls is brokenhearted to share that a long-term city employee from the Public Works Department passed away on Saturday, September 20, 2025, while on duty. Emergency responders were called to the scene that morning. An investigation is underway, but there is no indication of foul play,” Felker says. “We extend our deepest condolences to their loved ones and ask that their privacy be respected during this difficult time.”

EastIdahoNews.com has contacted the Idaho Falls Police Department for more information, but has not heard back. We will continue to update you as we learn more.