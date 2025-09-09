Light the World Giving Machine debuts in eastern Idaho this holiday season - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK – Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) headquarters was the gathering place on Tuesday for the debut of the Light The World Giving Machine in East Idaho, a new and simple way to spread joy and give during the Christmas season.

Speakers at the event included Karole Honas, former news anchor of Local News 8; Brenda Worrell, ICCU CEO; Sherrie Matson, Pocatello Charities city lead; Elder Kirt L Hodges, Area Seventy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; as well as representatives from nonprofit organizations around Eastern Idaho.

The Light The World campaign is a global initiative sponsored and funded by the church that encourages people everywhere to share the light of Jesus Christ by serving others during the Christmas season. The church emphasizes that 100% of the donations go directly to the charities for which each donation is intended.

The Giving Machine functions like a vending machine, but instead of buying candy or soda, participants can purchase meals, services, clothing and even livestock for individuals and families in need.

This year, East Idaho residents will have three opportunities to participate:

Pocatello – ICCU Headquarters (Chubbuck): Nov. 15–30, Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily, including Sundays and Thanksgiving Day, open to the public at 11 a.m. on Nov. 15.

Local charities include:

Aid for Friends

Bright Tomorrows Child Advocacy Center

Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency

United Way Southeastern Idaho

Bannock Youth Foundation

Rexburg – Hemming Village: Dec. 1–14, Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily, open to the public at noon on Dec. 1.

Local charities include:

Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership

Family Crisis Center

Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho

Idaho Falls Rescue Mission

Idaho Falls – Grand Teton Mall: Dec. 15–Jan. 1, Hours: Monday – Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Closed Christmas Day; New Years Eve 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; New Years Day 11 a.m.-6 p.m. open to the public at noon on Dec. 15.

Local charities include:

Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership

Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center

Idaho Falls Rescue Mission

The Village

Community Food Basket Idaho Falls

Friends in Service Here (FISH)

“The Light The World Giving Machine is a way for all of us, regardless of faith, to come together and bless the lives of others,” said Hodges. “This is a season to focus on the Savior, and these machines make it simple and meaningful to share his love through service. We hope this always members of the community to follow the Savior’s example.

Honas, who has been involved with non-profit organizations since her retirement from Local News8, said, “This (Giving Machine) is the greatest thing I’ve been involved with in a long time.”

“East Idaho has a strong tradition of generosity. We are thrilled to see these machines here for the very first time and to know that local charities, as well as global ones, will directly benefit from the kindness of our community,” added Matson.

Local nonprofit organizations unique to each host city will be featured in the Giving Machine, along with carefully selected global charities. Representatives from these organizations will be present throughout the season to share stories and answer questions about where the donations will be spent.

Since the Light The World Giving Machine launched in 2017, thousands of people across the globe have donated nearly $50 million to bless individuals and families in need.

More information about the East Idaho Giving Machine and the local charities that will be the donation beneficiaries can be found on Facebook or at https://givingmachineeastidaho.org/.