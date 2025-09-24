Pocatello woman in Halloween costume contest hoping to win $13,000 and meet Jamie Lee Curtis - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Wendy Kopeki is hoping to become the “Face of Halloween.”

That’s the name for a nationwide competition where people vote for which contestant has the best Halloween costume. The winner will take home $13,000, be featured in Rue Morgue Magazine, and meet horror film legends Jamie Lee Curtis, Kane Hodder and Matthew Lillard.

The contest is happening through Oct. 30 and benefits Starlight Children’s Foundation, which aims to deliver happiness to seriously ill kids and their families through toy deliveries, fun hospital wear, gaming, and more.

This is Kopeki’s second year as a participant. She didn’t win last year and is hoping to change that this time around. She’s going as a witch and needs more votes to move on to the next round.

“I’ve managed to make it to eighth place so far. I have one more day to get into the top five, otherwise I will be cut from the competition,” Kopeki tells EastIdahoNews.com. “I’ve got to get as many votes as I possibly can.”

Wendy Kopeki is hoping to become the next “Face of Halloween” in a contest benefitting Starlight Children’s Foundation. | Courtesy photo

Halloween is a serious thing in Kopeki’s home. It’s a holiday they go all-out for every year.

The tradition started with her mom.

“Every year was a big theme in the yard with decorations. We always spooked all the kids that came by, passed out candy and went trick-or-treating. It was always a blast,” Kopeki recalls. “I still have some of the Halloween decorations my mom gave to me years ago.”

The “Halloween” movies have always been an integral part of the holiday for Kopeki. She’s a diehard fan, and particularly enjoys Jamie Lee Curtis’ work.

The opportunity to meet Curtis and the other celebrities would be a dream come true for her.

“I would probably faint. It would be so amazing to meet these people,” she says. “Winning $13,000 would be a huge blessing.”

Curtis earned her status as Hollywood’s scream queen by appearing in seven of the 13 “Halloween” films. She reprised her role in the franchise’s final installment in 2022 and has said in numerous interviews that she does not like watching scary movies.

In a video on the contest’s website, Curtis expresses excitement at being part of this year’s campaign benefitting sick kids.

“That’s horror with heart,” Curtis says. “Everyone’s entitled to one good scare. Could this be yours?”

Kopeki needs as many votes as she can get in the next 24 hours to advance. She’s asking for your help.

“I’m amazing! Vote for me,” she says through laughter.

The winner will be announced sometime before Nov. 14.

To vote for Kopeki, click here.

