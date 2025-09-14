Man who drew large police presence to Chubbuck motel at large - East Idaho News

UPDATE:

CHUBBUCK – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who was allegedly involved in a violent incident that drew a large police presence to a Chubbuck motel.

The Chubbuck Police Department issued the arrest warrant for Joshua Dahlinghaus, 36, for felony aggravated assault and for violating a no-contact-order. According to the department, he fled the scene of the incident before officers arrived.

“We are urging Joshua to do the right thing and turn himself in to the police. His cooperation would help bring a quick and safe resolution to this incident,” reads a press release from CPD.

| Courtesy photo from John Ryan

According to the release, the incident began at 11:49 a.m. with reports of two men fighting at the Extended Stay Pocatello at 291 West Burnside Avenue. One man reportedly had threatened to get a gun.

The responding officers learned that an adult female living at the Extended Stay had been involved in the disturbance with an adult male, who had possibly taken her hostage inside her apartment. Reportedly, the man had pointed a gun at another female victim.

The incident brought in officers from multiple agencies, and the Southeast Idaho Special Tactics and Response Team (STAR). The residents were also evacuated from their rooms while the response was ongoing.

“Ultimately, the female exited the room on her own and was found to be uninjured and safe. The STAR Team made entry into the room and learned that the male subject had fled the scene prior to officers arriving,” the release reads.

Members of the STAR team leave after discovering the suspect had fled. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

After learning this, the guests were allowed to return to their rooms.

“We’ve since received information that Joshua had possibly used a BB gun during the incident, however this cannot be confirmed at this time,” the release adds.

The full press release can be read on the CPD Facebook page.

ORIGINAL STORY:

CHUBBUCK – A large police presence at a motel in Chubbuck Sunday ended peacefully, according to emergency personnel on the scene.

The incident began when police responded to a report of a man with a gun at a motel in the 200 block of Burnside Avenue, Chubbuck.

One witness told EastIdahoNews.com that a guest confronted guests in a neighboring room about noise. When the door opened, the woman was facing a man with a gun, according to the witness.

Chubbuck Police told EastIdahoNews.com it had no comment on Sunday afternoon, but more information about a possible arrest and other details would be available on Monday.