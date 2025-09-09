Thunder Ridge not missing a beat despite graduating the state's top goal scorer - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – How do you replace one of the top goal scorers in the state?

Sometimes it takes a village.

“We’re definitely still a solid squad, just a little younger, but we have a lot of different players stepping up,” said Thunder Ridge boys soccer coach Logan Murri, whose team reached the 6A state consolation final last season behind the offensive magic of Kaden Palmer, who finished with 26 goals to lead all of 6A and was among assists leaders with 16.

Heading into Wednesday’s High Country Conference showdown with Rigby, nine different players have scored for the Titans, who are off to a 6-1-0 start and have won five straight games.

Freshman Kai Redd is second in the state with nine goals.

“You always worry that it’s a revamp or rebuilding (year), but I don’t think so,” Murri said. “The players we have are fired up and ready to play and they don’t plan on rebuilding … there are multiple players that have stepped up and can put the ball in the back of the net.”

The Titans have outscored opponents 22-5 during their five-game win streak and will get a good test against Rigby (5-1-1) on Wednesday.

The Trojans had only given up two goals through the first six games before losing 3-1 to Idaho Falls on Saturday.

It should be an interesting year in the High Country Conference.

The Thunder Ridge vs. Rigby game will be a good starter, but Highland is 4-1-0, Canyon Ridge is 3-1-0, and Madison is probably better than its 1-3-1 record indicates if its scoring improves (1.20 goals per game).

NOTES

The 5A High Country Conference is off to a compelling start.

Idaho Falls tops the conference at 1-0-0. Skyline, Bonneville, Blackfoot and Hillcrest are all 0-0-1 so far.

Ties seem to be in style in the conference.

In the South East Idaho Conference, scoring has been a challenge.

Conference games have yet to be played, but Pocatello is 2-2-1 overall.

The Thunder average 1.0 goal per game, while Preston averages 0.67 and Century averages 0.25 goals.

Scoring is not an issue in the 4A Rocky Mountain Rivers Conference as perennial power Sugar-Salem is averaging 7.0 goals per game and is off to a 3-0-0 start, including a conference win over Firth.

Teton has become the Diggers’ nemesis after winning the district tournament last and ending Sugar-Salem’s run at a fourth state title.

The Timberwolves finished third at the state tournament last season and are off to a 3-0-1 start this year.

Offense?

They are averaging 5.0 goals per game.

South Fremont, 3-2-1 overall, averages 6.0 goals.

Speaking of offense, Marsh Valley (3-0-1) tops the South East Idaho Conference and already has wins over American Falls and Aberdeen.

The Eagles have outscored opponents 16-1 over the last three games.

STATS AND STUFF

Area players among state top-10 leaders (of schools reporting), include:

– Chance Smedley, Marsh Valley third with seven goals.

– Miguel Chavez, Shelley, fourth with seven goals.

– Redd of Thunder Ridge is fourth with 18 points, with Smedley of Marsh Valley fifth with 15 points, and Chavez of Shelley sixth with 15 points.

– Vik Zalupski of Idaho Falls is eighth with four assists.

– Skyline keeper Francisco Ramos is fourth with 46 saves. Idaho Falls’ Josh Peterson is sixth with 42 saves and Zach Fielding of Shelley is seventh in the state with 30 saves.