 Tigers leave Highland, Poky black and blue following two-match trip to Gate City - East Idaho News
Chukars

Wed

Glacier Range Riders

4

@Idaho Falls Chukars

11

Girls Soccer

Wed

Century

0

@Highland

15

Boys Soccer

Wed

Idaho Falls

6

@Shelley

0

Volleyball

Wed

American Falls

1

@Filer

3

Volleyball

Wed

Declo

3

@Firth

2

Volleyball

Wed

Bear Lake

2

@Malad

3

Volleyball

Wed

American Heritage

0

@Rockland

3

Volleyball

Wed

Ririe

2

@Marsh Valley

0

Prep volleyball

Tigers leave Highland, Poky black and blue following two-match trip to Gate City

  
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Idaho Falls volleyball, Leah Thomas
Idaho Falls High School junior Leah Thomas swings for the kill during the Tigers’ 3-1 victory over the Highland High School Rams at Pocatello High School, Thursday. | EastIdahoSports.com
POCATELLO — The Idaho Falls Tigers traveled to Pocatello for a pair of matches, against the Highland Rams and Thunder.

The Tigers (8-2) claimed both matches, first beating Highland (5-4), 3-1, before besting Poky (8-4) in a five-setter.

Highland volleyball, Jaycie Homer
Highland’s Jaycie Homer serves during the Rams’ loss to the Idaho Falls Tigers. | EastIdahoSports.com

Led by junior Leah Thomas, Idaho Falls took sets two, three and four, after dropping the first to the Rams.

Pocatello, however, had the Tigers against the ropes, ahead two sets to one, in the second match at The Pit. Idaho Falls overcame tired legs to take set four, 25-19. They came right back for a 15-11 set-five victory.

Pocatello volleyball, Maeve Rollins (11) and Hallee Peterson (5)
Pocatello’s Maeve Rollins (11) and Hallee Peterson (5) attempt to block the Idaho Falls attack. | EastIdahoSports.com

