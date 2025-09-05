Tigers leave Highland, Poky black and blue following two-match trip to Gate City - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Idaho Falls Tigers traveled to Pocatello for a pair of matches, against the Highland Rams and Thunder.

The Tigers (8-2) claimed both matches, first beating Highland (5-4), 3-1, before besting Poky (8-4) in a five-setter.

Highland’s Jaycie Homer serves during the Rams’ loss to the Idaho Falls Tigers. | EastIdahoSports.com

Led by junior Leah Thomas, Idaho Falls took sets two, three and four, after dropping the first to the Rams.

Pocatello, however, had the Tigers against the ropes, ahead two sets to one, in the second match at The Pit. Idaho Falls overcame tired legs to take set four, 25-19. They came right back for a 15-11 set-five victory.