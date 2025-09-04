Two trucks and a motorhome involved in crash near Tetonia - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police.

TETON COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash, which occurred on Sept. 3, 2025, at 1:28 p.m., on eastbound SH-33 at milepost 127.5, west of Tetonia.

A 1998 Kenworth, driven by a 22-year-old male from Tetonia, Idaho, was traveling eastbound on SH-33. The Kenworth crossed left of center, colliding with a 2022 Ford motorhome, driven by a 64-year-old male from Orlando, Florida, traveling westbound on SH-33. Debris from the collision struck a 2003 Kenworth, driven by a 67-year-old male from Waterville, Kansas, traveling westbound on SH-33.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts. The drivers of the 1998 Kenworth and motorhome were transported by ground ambulance to a local area hospital.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Teton County Sheriff Office, Teton County Fire Rescue and Idaho Transportation Department.

The lanes were blocked for approximately six hours and 31 minutes to allow emergency responders to assist those involved.

This crash is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police.