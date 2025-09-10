You have to see this! Woman goes viral at MLB game after taking away home run baseball that a dad gave to his son - East Idaho News

PHILLIES KAREN — If you haven’t seen the recent viral videos of a woman taking a home run ball away from a child at a Major League Baseball game, now’s your time to watch.

The Feltwell family went to the Philadelphia Phillies versus the Miami Marlins game on Sept. 5, 2025. During the game, Phillies center fielder Harrison Bader hit a home run that went flying into the stands near where the Feltwelll’s were sitting.

A video of the baseball landing in the stands, shows the father, Andrew Feltwell, then pick the ball up and walk back over to his son, Lincoln. He hands the ball to Lincoln, who was reportedly there celebrating a birthday.

“I heard the crack of the bat, watched the ball go up in the air and I knew it was going to the right but I didn’t know where. So I just started going to the right a little bit, hit a chair, and bobbled between the armrests, and I picked it up, turned around, and felt like super-dad,” Feltwell told ABC News. “I walked back to Lincoln, put it in his glove and gave him a hug.”

But what happened next was truly uncalled for.

A Phillie’s fan, which she has become known online as “Phillies Karen,” rushed over to the father who got the ball, grabbed him by the arm and began yelling at him.

“That was mine!” the woman can be heard saying in another video taken of her confronting the man. “You took it from me! That was in my hands!”

The announcer on TV is watching the woman yell at the father and says during the broadcast, “This lady’s got to get it under control.”

The dad ended up taking the ball out of his son’s mitt and handed it to the irate woman who then turned and walked back to her seat.

“When she screamed in my ear, that’s when I, you know, everybody saw how shocked I was,” Feltwell stated. “And, you know, when I turned, I had to lean back, because she was really close. She had many, many inappropriate words to say around my kids. And all I could think was, ‘Make her go away.'”

Even though the woman threw a fit and ended up with the home run ball, it’s safe to say Lincoln still left the game with a smile on his face.

The Marlins gifted a prize pack and some baseballs to Lincoln during the game. And after the game, the Phillies invited Lincoln and his family to meet Bader, the player who hit the home run.

“Sorry you didn’t get a ball, but I’m going to sign a bat for you instead,” Bader tells Lincoln in a video.

The day after the game, Blowout Cards, a trading card retailer, announced they would pay $5,000 to the woman if she returns the ball to Lincoln.

“We want that ball signed and inscribed by her — and only her, whoever she is — ‘I’m sorry’ so we can simply give it back to the kid,” their website reads. “Our offer is official and the offer is firm.”