'Aggressive' research monkeys escape after truck crashes in Mississippi - East Idaho News

HEIDELBERG, Mississippi — Authorities in Mississippi say several “aggressive” monkeys escaped after a truck hauling the animals flipped on a highway Tuesday.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the crash freed multiple monkeys into the surrounding community. Deputies warned residents that the primates — which weigh about 40 pounds each — are aggressive toward humans and require protective gear to handle safely.

“This was a truck carrying Rehsus monkeys from Tulane University. The monkeys are approximately 40 lbs., they are aggressive to humans and they require PPE to handle,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

By late Tuesday, all but one of the escaped monkeys had been located and euthanized and authorities said the animals were not infected with any diseases.

“We are continuing to look for the one monkey that is still on the loose,” the sheriff’s office said, urging anyone who spots it to call 911 and not approach.

Deputies said they are working with Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries, local law enforcement, and an animal disposal company to manage the situation.

In a statement to EastIdahoNews.com, Tulane University said that the animals belong to another research entity and are “not infectious.”

“Non-human primates at the Tulane National Biomedical Research Center are provided to other research organizations to advance scientific discovery. The primates in question belong to another entity, and they have not been exposed to any infectious agent. The non-human primates were NOT being transported by Tulane, but we are actively collaborating with local authorities and will send a team of animal care experts to assist as needed,” the statement says.

Officials have not confirmed how many monkeys escaped or were recovered after the crash.

CLARIFICATION: The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office originally reported the monkeys were infected with infectious diseases. Investigators have since updated their information and say that is not the case.