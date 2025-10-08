Annual art show features work by local artists - East Idaho News

IONA – The Bonneville Art Association’s Annual Fall Art Show will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Stanger Building in Iona.

The show and sale opens at 10 a.m. Saturday and runs through 6 p.m., featuring artwork in all media from local artists. It continues from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The historic Stanger Building is at 3670 N. Main St. in Iona.

Featured artists include Ken Fry and Steve Winchester.

The association comprises about a hundred artists from the greater Idaho Falls region who gather periodically to paint, draw and create together.

Much of the artwork on display during the Annual Fall Art Show will be for sale, giving local art lovers an opportunity to purchase artwork by local artists.

Entry to the show is free.